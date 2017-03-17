March 16 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's
use of an alias email address while he was chief executive
officer at Exxon Mobil Corp was "entirely proper,"
attorneys representing the company said in a letter to a New
York court on Thursday.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who is
investigating whether Exxon misled shareholders and the public
about climate change, wrote to a judge on Monday accusing Exxon
of not previously disclosing the alias and Tillerson's
communications through it.
His office was not immediately available for comment after
business hours on Thursday.
Tillerson had used the alias email address while at the oil
company to send and receive information related to climate
change and other matters.
"It (alias email address) allowed a limited group of senior
executives to send time-sensitive messages to Mr. Tillerson that
received priority over the normal daily traffic that crossed the
desk of a busy CEO. The purpose was efficiency, not secrecy,"
attorneys at the law firm Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison
LLP said. (bit.ly/2ntj6mk)
Had Tillerson set up the alias email address with the
purpose of "secrecy." emails to the account would have avoided
any reference to Tillerson as the intended recipient, the
attorneys said.
"Obtaining publicity, not information, appears to have been
the real goal of the New York Attorney General's March 13
letter," the attorneys said.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)