NEW YORK Nov 20 The U.S. bond market's gauge on
investors' inflation expectations rose on Friday to its highest
levels since August on some stabilization in oil prices and
expectations of a pickup in domestic price growth.
Appetite for Treasury inflation-protected securities
intensified following solid investor demand at Thursday's $13
billion auction of 10-year TIPS supply, analysts said.
"It's a follow-through from yesterday's auction. We also
have had good inflation data," said David Keeble, global head of
interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate &
Investment Bank in New York.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Labor Department said the
consumer price index rose 0.2 percent in October, matching the
median forecast among economists polled by Reuters.
Spot U.S. oil futures settled a tad lower on Friday,
holding above $40 a barrel.
The October core CPI rate, which excludes volatile food and
energy prices, was up 1.9 percent on a year-over-year basis,
which is close to the Fed's 2 percent inflation goal and faster
than the 1.6 percent rate at the start of the year.
The yield premium on regular 10-year Treasuries notes
over 10-year TIPS was last 1.64
percentage points, about 3 basis points wider than Thursday,
according to Tradeweb.
This was the highest for the 10-year TIPS inflation
break-even rate since Aug. 10.
The five-year TIPS break-even rate was 1.29 percentage
points in late trading, which was the highest since Aug. 31.
The 30-year break-even rate rose to 1.84 percentage points,
the highest since Aug. 10.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)