(Updates market action, adds quote, byline)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK Jan 14 The U.S. bond market's gauges
of inflation expectations stabilized on Thursday as oil prices
rebounded from multi-year lows linked to anxiety about
oversupply and anemic global energy demand.
Investors' weakening outlook on U.S. inflation, together
with global market turmoil, may have also complicated the
Federal Reserve's path for further rate increases following its
first hike in nearly a decade in December.
"The market is hesitant to turn the corner until the Fed
changes its tone," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed
strategy and analytics at Piper Jaffray in Chicago.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday the
global oil market sell-off has resulted in a "worrisome" drop in
inflation expectations, which would make it tougher for the Fed
to raise rates again.
This decline has pushed the measure for the five-year
inflation outlook to its lowest since March 2009, according to
the latest St. Louis Fed data. It stood at 1.67 percent on
Tuesday, down 1 percentage point since the dramatic sell-off in
oil since the summer of 2014 when U.S. crude futures were over
$100 a barrel.
U.S. oil futures settled up 2 percent at $31.20 a
barrel, erasing initial losses. On Wednesday, they fell to
$29.93 which was last seen in December 2003.
The weakness in the energy market has caused another top Fed
official to worry whether inflation would reach the central
bank's 2 percent goal.
"I'm nervous that inflation expectations are not as firmly
anchored as we perceived them to be a year ago," Chicago Fed
chief Charles Evans said on Wednesday.
The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities and regular U.S. government debt, or TIPS inflation
breakeven rates, shrank to their tightest levels since autumn.
In late trading, the five-year TIPS breakeven rate
was last at 1.18 percentage points, up 2 basis
point from late on Wednesday. It had fallen to 1.15 points
earlier Thursday, which was the lowest since late October,
according to Tradeweb.
The 10-year breakeven rate slipped to 1.44
percentage points in earlier trading, which was the lowest since
late September before edging up 1.46 points, up 1 basis point on
the day.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)