By Richard Leong

NEW YORK Jan 14 The U.S. bond market's gauges of inflation expectations stabilized on Thursday as oil prices rebounded from multi-year lows linked to anxiety about oversupply and anemic global energy demand.

Investors' weakening outlook on U.S. inflation, together with global market turmoil, may have also complicated the Federal Reserve's path for further rate increases following its first hike in nearly a decade in December.

"The market is hesitant to turn the corner until the Fed changes its tone," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed strategy and analytics at Piper Jaffray in Chicago.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday the global oil market sell-off has resulted in a "worrisome" drop in inflation expectations, which would make it tougher for the Fed to raise rates again.

This decline has pushed the measure for the five-year inflation outlook to its lowest since March 2009, according to the latest St. Louis Fed data. It stood at 1.67 percent on Tuesday, down 1 percentage point since the dramatic sell-off in oil since the summer of 2014 when U.S. crude futures were over $100 a barrel.

U.S. oil futures settled up 2 percent at $31.20 a barrel, erasing initial losses. On Wednesday, they fell to $29.93 which was last seen in December 2003.

The weakness in the energy market has caused another top Fed official to worry whether inflation would reach the central bank's 2 percent goal.

"I'm nervous that inflation expectations are not as firmly anchored as we perceived them to be a year ago," Chicago Fed chief Charles Evans said on Wednesday.

The yield differences between Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular U.S. government debt, or TIPS inflation breakeven rates, shrank to their tightest levels since autumn.

In late trading, the five-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 1.18 percentage points, up 2 basis point from late on Wednesday. It had fallen to 1.15 points earlier Thursday, which was the lowest since late October, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year breakeven rate slipped to 1.44 percentage points in earlier trading, which was the lowest since late September before edging up 1.46 points, up 1 basis point on the day.