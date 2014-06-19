By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON, June 18 T-Mobile US Inc
said on Wednesday it's offering at least a million cellphone
users the chance to use an Apple Inc iPhone in a free
one-week trial of the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier's network with
unlimited access.
The announcement is the latest promotion from T-Mobile,
which last year shook up the industry by unbundling service fees
from device costs, a move other carriers soon followed.
In cooperation with device maker Apple, customers can sign
up online, receive a free iPhone 5s in two days and pay no
charges unless the phone is broken or not returned at a retail
store one week later.
"We believe every Verizon, and every AT&T customer should
cheat on their carrier and enjoy every minute of it," said
T-Mobile CEO John Legere, speaking at a T-Mobile event in
Seattle that was broadcast on the Internet. The carrier's
"seven-night stand" campaign asks consumers to allow the company
to "woo you with our powerful data strong network" for the week.
T-Mobile's aggressive discounting won it more subscribers in
the first quarter of 2014 than any of the top wireless carriers
combined. But the company's price slashing cost it $151 million
in lost revenue in the first quarter.
The company also said on Wednesday that music streaming from
eight major music providers, including Pandora and
Spotify, will no longer count against the data allowance
included in consumers' subscriptions.
"Streaming music is a showcase of what makes our network
different. We can handle it," said T-Mobile Chief Marketing
Officer Mike Sievert.
T-Mobile customers use 69 percent more data than Verizon,
and 100 percent more data than AT&T, according to the company.
The company also launched a music streaming service called
'unRadio', in partnership with music provider Rhapsody, which is
free of advertising and will be included for customers who have
unlimited high speed service. The service will also be available
for $4 a month to all other subscribers.
The move follows a January AT&T announcement of a
discounted subscription to Beats Music for family plan members,
and a similar partnership between Sprint and Spotify in
April.
T-Mobile's massive price discounts have led to a
restructuring of pricing plans across the wireless
industry, as carriers unbundled service plans from the cost of
devices.
Earlier this month Reuters reported that Sprint has agreed
to pay about $40 per share to buy T-Mobile according to a person
familiar with the matter, marking further progress in the
attempt to merge the third- and fourth-biggest U.S. mobile
network operators.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)