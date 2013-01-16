Jan 16 Many U.S. state governments use little of
the money they receive each year from tobacco taxes or legal
settlements with cigarette makers to fund programs that could
help people kick the habit or prevent them from becoming
smokers, according to a new report released on Wednesday.
Each year, more than $25 billion flows into coffers in some
states, both from state excise taxes on tobacco products and
payments made under a 1998 landmark anti-smoking agreement with
tobacco companies, the American Lung Association said in a
report titled "State of Tobacco Control 2013."
The association said in the 2013 fiscal year, states spent
$462.5 million on smoking-prevention and other programs aimed at
helping smokers quit, just over 10 percent of the recommended
levels by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"States and federal policymakers must ... step up to fund
programs and enact polices proven to reduce tobacco use," said
Paul Billings, senior vice president of the American Lung
Association.
Only two states - North Dakota and Alaska - spent amounts
close to the CDC recommendations.
Some states use most of the money toward their general
budgets, said Erika Sward, an American Lung Association
assistant vice president.
In the report, the association graded states on their
spending on efforts to reduce tobacco use, with 42 states
earning an "F" because they failed to invest even 50 percent of
the amount of the money recommended by the CDC on prevention
programs.
In New York, home to the highest cigarette tax in the
country at $4.35 per pack, the state spent around $41 million in
the fiscal year 2013 on smoking-prevention programs out of $2.3
billion in revenue generated by the taxes, Sward said.