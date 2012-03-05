* Labels had required graphic images on ads, packages
* Judge had found label requirement unconstitutional
WASHINGTON, March 5 The Obama
administration on Monday appealed a decision that found
unconstitutional a U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulation
requiring tobacco companies to put large, graphic health
warnings on cigarette packages and advertising.
U.S. District Judge Richard Leon last week ruled that
requiring tobacco companies to use the graphic labels, which
included images of rotting teeth and diseased lungs, was a
violation of their free-speech rights under the Constitution.
"The government has failed to carry both its burden of
demonstrating a compelling interest and its burden of
demonstrating that the rule is narrowly tailored to achieve a
constitutionally permissible form of compelled commercial
speech," Leon said in the Feb. 29 ruling.
He found that the warning labels were too big and that the
government has numerous other tools at its disposal to deter
smoking, such as raising cigarette taxes or including simple
factual information on the labels rather than gruesome images.
The Obama administration on Monday filed its appeal with the
U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Congress passed a law in 2009 ordering the FDA to adopt the
label regulation, which requires color warning labels big enough
to cover the top 50 percent of a cigarette pack's front and back
panels, and the top 20 percent of print advertisements.
The FDA released nine new warnings in June 2011 to go into
effect in September 2012, the first change in U.S. cigarette
warning labels in 25 years. Cigarette packs already carry text
warnings from the U.S. Surgeon General.
Reynolds American Inc's R.J. Reynolds unit,
Lorillard Inc, Liggett Group LLC, Commonwealth Brands
Inc, which is owned by Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group Plc
, and Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co Inc challenged the
rule, arguing it would force them to engage in anti-smoking
advocacy against their own legal products.
Leon granted a stay blocking the rules from taking effect, a
decision the Obama administration had already appealed.
The original case was R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co et al v. U.S.
Food and Drug Administration et al in U.S. District Court for
the District of Columbia, No. 11-cv-1482.