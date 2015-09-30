By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK, Sept 30
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. tobacco companies on
Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration hoping to stop the agency from enforcing a
directive on changes to a tobacco product's labeling or
quantity.
The lawsuit brought by subsidiaries of Imperial Tobacco
Group, Reynolds American Inc and Altria
against the FDA in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia is the second this year over the directive. Tobacco
companies withdrew an earlier lawsuit in June after the FDA said
it would hold off on enforcement actions while it considered
additional input on the policy.
The FDA released a new version of the directive on Sept. 8,
but plaintiffs said it had not meaningfully changed from the
original. The companies claim that even with the revisions the
guidance unlawfully imposes on their commercial speech rights
under the First Amendment and exposes them to civil or criminal
penalties, according to the lawsuit.
The FDA guidelines were initially issued by the FDA in March
to help clarify what changes to a tobacco product require
regulatory approval under the 2009 Tobacco Control Act. Among
other things, the FDA said that significant modifications to a
product's label that make it distinct from the original version,
such as a logo or recognizable color pattern, or changes to the
quantity sold in each package, could require authorization.
Altria spokesman Brian May said in a statement that the
company continued to disagree with the FDA's requirements. A
spokesman for Reynolds American, David Howard, called the FDA's
actions an attempted "end run" around the Tobacco Control Act.
An FDA spokesman declined to comment, and a representative
for Imperial Tobacco Group could not immediately be reached for
comment.
According to the tobacco companies' lawsuit, the Tobacco
Control Act limits the FDA's ability to require approval for
tobacco product changes to two narrow circumstances: products
claiming to reduce tobacco-related risks, or when prior approval
is required by regulation.
Although the guidance is framed as non-binding
recommendations, rather than a formal regulation, it creates
legal obligations with "clear and draconian consequences," the
lawsuit said. Plaintiffs also say the FDA failed to follow
proper rulemaking procedures required for such a substantive
measure.
Plaintiffs are seeking an order declaring the directive
unlawful, vacating it and stopping the FDA from enforcing it.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Diane Craft)