By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Feb 25 Three major U.S. tobacco
companies - R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co, Lorillard Inc and
Altria Group's Philip Morris USA - will pay $100 million
to settle hundreds of federal lawsuits over smoking, according
to an announcement from plaintiffs' lawyers on Wednesday.
The agreement will cover more than 400 lawsuits filed in
federal court in Florida by smokers or their families, according
to court filings. The settlement will not cover cases that have
already gone to trial, or thousands of lawsuits in state court.
The tentative agreement will be finalized if all individual
plaintiffs participate, or the parties otherwise agree.
Philip Morris and R.J. Reynolds will each pay $42.5 million,
and Lorillard will pay $15 million, according to a lead lawyer
for plaintiffs, Joe Rice of law firm Motley Rice.
Rice and other plaintiffs' firms that negotiated the deal
said Wednesday they were pleased their clients would be
compensated after years of litigation.
It is the first major agreement reached by the three
companies to resolve a chunk of so-called Engle cases, named
after a class action brought by Florida residents over injuries
or deaths they said were caused by tobacco-related medical
conditions.
In 2006, the Florida Supreme Court overturned a $145 billion
award for the class and ruled that plaintiffs had too many
individual issues to proceed as a group. However, the court said
plaintiffs could bring individual lawsuits based on findings
from earlier in the litigation that nicotine is addictive and
that tobacco use can cause diseases.
After that ruling, thousands of cases were filed in Florida
federal and state courts. All three companies have been hit with
millions of dollars in damages from dozens of Engle cases that
have gone to trial.
In 2013, Liggett Group and parent company Vector Group Ltd
paid $110 million to nearly 5,000 smoking lawsuits.
Murray Garnick, associate general counsel for Altria Client
Services, said the agreement was in the company's best interests
and that it will vigorously defend unsettled lawsuits.
R.J. Reynolds Assistant General Counsel Jeff Raborn said the
agreement presented an opportunity for the company, an indirect
subsidiary of Reynolds American Inc, to put the federal
litigation behind it. Lorillard general counsel Ronald Milstein
said the company was pleased to have resolved the federal cases
on favorable terms.
Shares of Lorillard were up 0.2 percent in morning trading,
while Reynolds American and Altria each gained 0.3 percent.
