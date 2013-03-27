By Ronnie Cohen
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 27
SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 In her job as a toll
collector on the Golden Gate Bridge, Jacquie Dean has watched a
cavalcade of humanity roll past her booth, from naked partiers
to a generous soul who handed her a lobster dinner one holiday.
All that came to an end just after midnight on Wednesday
when an all-electronic payment system replaced Dean and her
co-workers.
Dean had planned to stay at her job until her retirement in
13 years. Instead she saw the end of an era in the Bay area, as
the Golden Gate lost the human touch in a change officials say
is expected to ease congestion and save a projected $2 million a
year in labor costs.
Dean spent the past 19 years collecting Golden Gate Bridge
tolls and says she feels sad about leaving the job, just like 27
other toll collectors made redundant since January 2011, when
the bridge district board of directors decided to move to
all-electronic payments.
"Our customers love us," Dean said. "We love them. You have
customers who remember your birthday. It's a relationship that's
reciprocated through the years."
It was also a relationship that developed every day in
increments of six seconds. That is the amount of time the toll
workers were supposed to spend with each customer. Some
transactions took longer, and some were shorter.
Dean has waved through everything from a Pinto to a Lexus
carrying expectant mothers clutching bulging bellies, feet on
the dashboard, breath labored.
"I'll put the $6 in for you," she has told the worried
fathers-to-be. "Go have a baby."
Dean also reminisced about a motorist who one New Year's Eve
brought a lobster dinner to her tollbooth, complete with
scalloped potatoes and pumpkin cheesecake.
And Dean laughed about men in wigs who came through on
Halloween and - this being freewheeling San Francisco -
introduced themselves as Gentleman Godiva, male versions of
Lady Godiva, who rode her horse in the nude.
Dean said she took the men at their word that they were
wearing only wigs, and trained herself never to look down.
Dean is unsure of her plans now she has lost her job.
The loss of the toll workers is a historic change for a
bridge that has been celebrated in song and long ago became an
American landmark and an icon of Art Deco design.
"The face of welcoming someone to San Francisco is
changing," said bridge spokeswoman Mary Currie.
An estimated 20 million cars cross the Golden Gate into San
Francisco every year and at one time, more than 100 toll takers
worked on the bridge, which opened in 1937 and charges only for
southbound trips.
On Tuesday, the last day drivers could hand their money to a
human, only nine remained.
Before the last toll booths were closed, 86 percent of
morning commuters driving from Marin County into San Francisco
already paid the toll electronically with prepaid FasTrak tags,
transponders that discount the $6 toll to $5.
Drivers can set up accounts for single trips or can buy
individual crossings at kiosks in Bay area gas stations and
convenience stores. The bridge district will photograph the
license plates of vehicles that pass through the toll plaza
without accounts and the registered owners of those cars and
trucks will each receive an invoice for the $6 toll.
(Reporting by Ronnie Cohen; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and
David Brunnstrom)