(Adds confirmation from court documents)
LOS ANGELES, July 8 Actor Tom Selleck is accused
by a California agency of unlawfully taking water from a public
hydrant to supply his ranch as the state grapples with a
devastating drought, court papers showed on Wednesday.
The Calleguas Municipal Water District submitted a complaint
on Monday in Ventura County Superior Court against the star of
1980s television series "Magnum, P.I." and police show "Blue
Bloods," which airs on CBS.
The complaint comes as California deals with a devastating
four-year drought that has damaged the state's multi-billion
dollar agriculture industry. State officials have imposed
mandatory cutbacks of 25 percent on average for cities and
towns.
The complaint said the water district spent nearly $22,000
to hire a private investigator and discovered that several times
between 2013 and 2015, a water-tender truck pulled up at a
hydrant in the town of Thousand Oaks in Southern California and
filled up on water to deliver to Selleck's nearby ranch.
Most recently, on four consecutive days in March, the same
truck was seen taking water from the hydrant and transporting it
to Selleck's property, according to the complaint.
The water district's complaint is seeking a court injunction
to prevent Selleck from taking water from the hydrant, which is
located in a different area than the water district that serves
the location of the actor's ranch.
Representatives for Selleck did not return calls and emails
seeking comment.
The Calleguas Municipal Water District in November 2013 sent
a cease-and-desist order to Selleck, warning it would take legal
action against the actor if the water deliveries did not stop.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Sandra Maler)