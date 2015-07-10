LOS ANGELES, July 9 A Southern California
utility has tentatively settled a court complaint that accused
Tom Selleck of illegally tapping the public hydrant of a nearby
water district to supply his ranch in the midst of a crippling
drought, it was reported on Thursday.
Attorneys for Selleck and the Calleguas Municipal Water
District in Ventura County, north of Los Angeles, reached an
accord that must now go to the agency's board for approval at a
meeting set for Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The district's resources manager, Eric Bergh, confirmed that
the tentative settlement was arrived at on Thursday, but said
terms of the deal were confidential until it was finalized.
"We're happy about it," the Times quoted Bergh as saying.
"It's good news."
Neither Selleck nor representatives for the performer were
immediately available for comment. The 70-year-old actor first
gained fame playing a private detective in Hawaii on the 1980s
television series "Magnum, P.I."
He now stars on the CBS police drama "Blue Bloods."
The Calleguas district filed a complaint on Monday in
Ventura County Superior Court accusing the entertainer of
illegally exporting the district's water out of its service
area.
The complaint said the water district spent nearly $22,000
to hire a private investigator and discovered that several times
from 2013 into 2015 a water-tender truck filled its tanks from a
public hydrant in the community of Thousand Oaks and delivered
that water to Selleck's nearby ranch.
The complaint comes as California copes with a devastating
four-year drought that has damaged the state's
multibillion-dollar agriculture industry and led to mandatory
water cutbacks on cities and towns averaging 25 percent of their
usual supplies.
In November 2013, the water district sent a cease-and-desist
order to Selleck, warning it would take legal action against the
actor unless the alleged illegal water deliveries to his
property were halted.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Paul Tait)