Dec 18 A photo of a topless Missouri mother and
her bare-breasted teenage daughter in a hot tub has landed the
mother in hot water with the law.
Mari Hieken, of Wentzville, Missouri, has been charged with
misdemeanor child endangerment and could face a year in jail
after the photo of herself and her 14-year-old daughter
circulated on some Internet social media sites, law enforcement
officials said.
A police report said the incident took place Nov. 14 at the
woman's home as she and her daughter "knowingly posed for a
topless photograph." The photo was circulated in two area high
schools, the police report states.
The mother told a local television station she was not
posing, and did not intend for the photo to be taken, let alone
distributed, but that another daughter snapped the photo before
Hieken could stop her.
Hieken could not be reached to comment independently.
St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lomar told local media the
woman should be held to account on the charges, which were filed
Dec. 12.
"The mother was very clearly present, involved when the
picture was taken," Lomar told St. Louis television station KMOV
in an interview. "It certainly had some sexual overtones. This
was a mother who made a very poor choice."
Lomar declined to provide further comment.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; editing by Gunna
Dickson)