April 3 American Airlines canceled more than 400
flights in and out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on
Tuesday after several tornadoes ripped through the surrounding
area.
The carrier said it was canceling 230 outbound flights and a
similar number of inbound flights at the airport, the company's
largest hub.
American said it also needed to inspect more than
100 planes that were on the ground during the storm for possible
damage.
"We are going to have to do hail inspections on lots and
lots of aircraft before we do any flying with them," said Tim
Smith, the company's spokesman.
"Before we do that, we're pretty well not doing any flying
this evening."
Dallas-Fort Worth is the eighth busiest airport in the world
in terms of passengers.