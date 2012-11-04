By Kevin Murphy
| JOPLIN, Mo.
JOPLIN, Mo. Nov 4 An affordable place to live
in the wake of disasters such as superstorm Sandy can become a
long-term benefit, as some survivors of the massive 2011 tornado
in Joplin, Missouri, can attest.
More than 17 months after the tornado that killed 161 people
and destroyed more than 8,000 buildings, the Federal Emergency
Management Agency still provides 142 furnished mobile homes free
of charge to residents who have no permanent place to live.
As thousands of people displaced by Hurricane Sandy scramble
for rental property and hotel rooms in the U.S. Northeast,
Joplin shows just how long it can take to recover fully from a
major disaster.
In the months after the Joplin tornado, FEMA provided 586
mobile homes, most of them clustered in three remote sites on
the city's far north side. Today, 100 homes remain at those
sites - several miles from the bustle of a rebuilding Joplin.
The other 42 are scattered over several other private
properties.
While free, residents said the units are nothing like home.
Some residents told of financial and other problems that keep
them from finding permanent housing.
The mobile home parks stand out for their sterile
appearance. Every unit is bright white. So are the porch
railings, the gravel driveways, even the fire hydrants.
"It's a place to live, but it's not really a place to raise
a family," said Angie Edwards, as her 6-year-old son, Cameron,
kicked a soccer ball against a concrete tornado shelter.
"There's no yard and there's not a bunch of other kids around to
play with." It is the only home her youngest child, age 1, has
ever known.
RENTAL PAYMENTS TO START
As people found other places to live, units were removed and
put up for auction. Those still in the FEMA homes will be
expected to start paying rent on Nov. 9.
Federal law sets an 18-month limit on free housing after
disasters. FEMA decided recently to allow people to stay in the
housing until as late as next June at monthly rents of $757 for
three-bedroom units and $595 for two-bedroom models. They can
apply for a reduced rate, based on income and other factors,
said Barb Sturner, a FEMA external affairs specialist.
"We are at the point in time where our residents need to
begin resuming some self-sufficiency and part of that process
includes paying for their own housing," Sturner said. FEMA has
extended housing beyond 18 months in other recent disasters,
including the Iowa floods of 2008. Homes were used for years
after Hurricane Katrina.
The free FEMA units were crucial to some tornado-displaced
residents and helped stop Joplin's population from draining
away, said City Manager Mark Rohr.
FEMA granted the city's request to extend the mobile home
program until next June because of a continuing shortage of
affordable housing, Sturner said.
Rohr reported recently that building permits were issued to
replace 79 percent of the 7,500 homes and apartments destroyed
in the tornado, with a lot of the work completed. In all, the
city has issued $715 million in construction permits to recovery
from the tornado, according to its figures.
The Joplin Chamber of Commerce said that 446 of the 553
businesses destroyed in the tornado have either reopened or are
in the process, which has restored several thousand jobs.
SOME NOT READY
But the rebuilding of Joplin has only gone so far for some
of residents.
Edwards, who does debris cleanup for the nearby city of
Duquesne, Missouri, said she is unable to find rental property
because she has seven children. "I have good credit, I have
never fallen behind in payments but no one will give me a
chance," she said.
Leslie Armitage said she and her husband planned to move out
this fall but recently learned that state assistance they
expected in paying first and last month's rent is unavailable
because of his income. She feels cramped in their two-bedroom
home with two dogs. "I can't wait to get out, seriously," she
said.
James Williamson, who works two part-time jobs as a cook at
fast-food restaurants, said residents of the FEMA units face a
stigma.
"There are a lot of stereotypes about FEMA trailer people -
no cars, free rent, free this, free that, people not working,"
said Williamson, who planned to move out as he pursues his GED
and better jobs. "I'm a guy who believes in moving forward."
Jason Calvin, whose lost his job as a cable TV account
manager because of the tornado, said health issues and not being
able to afford a car have hurt his chances of finding work. He
is upset that FEMA will soon be seeking rent.
"I think that is totally asinine and ridiculous," Calvin
said. "If we could afford $757 a month, we wouldn't need
low-income housing."
Williamson and some other residents, do not fault FEMA.
"I'm in total agreement with them charging rent," said
Williamson. "With the other price-gouging that went on after the
tornado, I don't see how people can complain about what they
have out here."
Johnny Straine said living in the FEMA park was an
improvement over his prior residence.
"It was a big plus for me because before this I was living
in a motel room and you couldn't even sleep in that place, with
music going day and night," Straine said.
Several residents complained about burglaries, drug activity
and other crime in the FEMA parks, but police said that has
subsided. The number of calls to police dropped from 219 in
October 2011 to 32 last month, said Joplin Police Lieutenant
Matt Stewart.
There is a community center in one of the FEMA parks where
various public and private agencies offer help seeking jobs,
housing, transportation and other services. Every Monday free
dinners are served. FEMA also helps people look for new housing.
"They are giving us every opportunity to get better," said
Michael Anthony, who lives in one of the FEMA units. "If you are
in one of these FEMA trailers and are not doing drugs or an
alcoholic, you will be able to step up from this."
