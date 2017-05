LITTLE ROCK Ark. At least six people were killed on Sunday when a tornado ripped through two Arkansas counties north of Little Rock, authorities said.

The fatalities occurred in Faulkner and Pulaski Counties, north of Little Rock, according to law enforcement officials. The governor's office reported that the U.S. National Guard had been dispatched to the scene.

(Reporting by Suzi Parker in Little Rock; Writing by Dan Whitcomb)