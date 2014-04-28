By Suzi Parker
| LITTLE ROCK, Ark. April 28
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. April 28 Rescue workers
searched for survivors on Monday in the rubble left by a wave of
tornadoes that ripped through the south-central United States a
day earlier, killing at least 16 people in Arkansas, Oklahoma
and Iowa.
Arkansas was the hardest hit, with at least 10 people dead
in central Faulkner County and four more across the state, for
the first reported fatalities of this year's U.S. tornado
season, authorities said.
Strong winds wrenched houses off their foundations and
flipped cars on top of the rubble in the small town of Vilonia
in Faulkner County.
One person was killed in neighboring Oklahoma and another in
Iowa, state authorities said.
A tornado hit the east side of Mayflower, Arkansas, on
Sunday evening, killing at least one person, tearing up trees
and bringing down power lines, making it difficult for the
emergency services to find stricken areas in the dark, officials
said.
The Arkansas National Guard was deployed to help out.
At least one other person was killed in a tornado in the
town of Quapaw, in the northeast corner of neighboring Oklahoma,
according to Ottawa County Sheriff's Department spokesman Derek
Derwin.
That twister was spotted in the town 200 miles (320 km)
northeast of Oklahoma City, according to the weather service.
Another fatality was reported on a farm in northeastern
Keokuk County in Iowa by the local sheriff's office last night,
said John Benson, a spokesperson for Iowa Homeland Security and
Emergency Management.
A tornado in Baxter Springs, Kansas that touched down on
Sunday evening destroyed as many as 70 homes and 25 businesses
and injured 34 people, of whom nine were hospitalized, state and
county officials said.
One person was reported dead but it was unclear if the death
was storm-related, said the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Overnight tornado watches and warnings were announced in
several parts of Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
(Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, Kevin
Murphy in Kansas City, Missouri, Lisa Bose McDermott in
Texarkana, Ark., Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, Mo. and Curtis
Skinner in New York; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Scott
Malone and Bernadette Baum)