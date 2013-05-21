CHICAGO May 21 Tornadoes could form across a
wide area of the southern Plains and into the U.S. southeast
again on Tuesday, including metropolitan Dallas-Fort Worth, the
most populous urban area in the threatened area, a government
meteorologist said.
"There could be a few more tornadoes again, particularly in
northern and central Texas," said Brynn Kerr, meteorologist at
the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in
Norman, Oklahoma.
A massive tornado hit the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore on
Monday, flattening a wide area of the town and leaving at least
24 people dead and an dozens injured.
While the threat of tornadoes remained, Kerr said it was not
as strong as it had been on Monday. As of 0900 local time on
Tuesday, there were no outstanding tornado warnings, which urge
residents to take cover immediately.
The risk of cells forming tornadoes would increase around
midday west and north of Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas, into the
Ozarks of southern Missouri and northern Arkansas and into the
northern Gulf states including northern Louisiana, he said.
Kerr said the biggest concern is that a cell will form
locally in an urban area, as it did on Monday near Oklahoma
City.
"It only takes one to hit the wrong populated location," he
said.
There were preliminary reports of 22 tornadoes on Monday in
six states -- Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and
Colorado, according to the National Weather Service website.
In addition to the massive damage and fatalities in
Oklahoma, one person died in Arkansas on Monday night when
debris from a severe storm crashed into his vehicle in
Springdale, a police dispatcher said.
(Additional reporting by Suzi Parker, Brendan O'Brien and Ian
Simpson; Editing by David Gregorio)