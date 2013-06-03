The death toll from deadly tornadoes that struck Oklahoma on Friday has risen by one to 14, with a child added to a tally that now includes nine adults and five children, the state's chief medical examiner said on Monday.

Six of the victims remained unidentified, said Amy Elliott, a spokeswoman for the medical examiner's office.

Friday's spate of tornadoes landed just 11 days after a massive EF5 tornado, the most powerful rating, tore into Oklahoma City and its suburb of Moore, killing 24 people. Moore sustained limited damage in Friday's storms.

At least five tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma on Friday, catching motorists stuck in traffic on roadways around Oklahoma City and its suburbs. Of the 14 confirmed fatalities, eight were in Oklahoma City, four in El Reno and two in Union City.

El Reno and Union City are suburbs west of Oklahoma City.

Three storm chasers were among those killed in the storms and are among those identified by the medical examiner.

The three storm chasers were killed in El Reno: Tim Samaras, 55, founder of the tornado research company, Twistex; his son, Paul Samaras, 24; and Carl Young, 45, a Twistex meteorologist.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, said that to its knowledge, "these are the first documented scientific storm intercept fatalities in a tornado."

