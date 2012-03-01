* Tornadoes spawn series of storms
* Entire house lifted by twister kills six
* Millions of dollars in damages expected
* Storms heading for Mid-Atlantic states
By Tim and Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb 29 Powerful storms
that spawned tornadoes ripped through the U.S. Midwest on
Wednesday, killing at least 12 people, including six in Illinois
who were crushed when a house was lifted up and fell on them,
authorities said.
The violent weather that hit six Midwest states starting in
Kansas and Missouri overnight swept into middle Tennessee and
slammed the Cumberland Plateau region, about an hour east of
Nashville, killing two women in Cumberland County and one person
in DeKalb County, according to emergency agency officials.
Three people in Missouri were also killed by a storm that
struck during the night. A tornado temporarily closed the famous
entertainment strip in Branson, Missouri, where country music
shows and other performers draw thousands of people a day.
Two men and four women died when a pre-dawn tornado struck
Harrisburg, Illinois, a town of nearly 10,000 people, Mayor Eric
Gregg said, describing the storm damage as "horrific."
In Harrisburg, the six people were killed when powerful
winds lifted a house up and dropped it on top of other homes in
a housing subdivision adjacent to a wrecked shopping strip.
"There are hundreds of homes damaged, millions of dollars in
damage. The hospital is severely damaged. There's a mall with 10
stores that was destroyed," Gregg said.
Mike Hancock, an employee of the U.S. Forest Service, and
several others armed with tools attempted a rescue where the six
people died.
"We crawled in there as much as we could. Then there wasn't
enough stability, the whole foundation was shaking. We had to
get out of there," he said.
Illinois Governor Pat Quinn issued a disaster declaration
for the southern third of the state, Missouri Governor Jay Nixon
declared a state of emergency for the state, while Kansas
Governor Sam Brownback declared a state of disaster emergency
for Wabaunsee County.
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center rated
the Harrisburg tornado an EF-4, or one notch below the strongest
tornadoes, meaning it packed winds of up to 200 miles per hour.
The EF-4 rating put it on par with the devastating tornado that
killed 64 people in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, last April, and one
notch below the massive EF-5 Joplin storm that flattened whole
sections of the Missouri town.
The violent weather prompted reports of 18 tornadoes across
six states, including Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois,
Indiana and Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters said there was no relief in sight as the stormy
weather headed east to the Mid-Atlantic states and parts of the
Southeast.
"We have a number of strong, severe storms ongoing from the
Appalachian Mountains through the Southeast, said meteorologist
Jared Guyer of the National Weather Service Storm Prediction
Center.
There were tornado watches issued for parts of Mississippi,
Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio.
FEAR OF ANOTHER DEADLY YEAR
The storms raised fears that 2012 will be another bad year
for tornadoes after 550 people died in the United States from
them last year, the deadliest year in nearly a century,
according to the Weather Service. The highest death tolls were
from an April outbreak in Alabama and Mississippi that claimed
364 lives, and the tornado in Joplin on May 22 that killed 161
people.
Twisters caused $28.7 billion in damage last year, according
to the U.S. National Climatic Data Center.
In Harrisburg, a stretch of the normally busy shopping strip
along Highway 45 was a mass of splintered wood, signage and
debris from collapsed stores.
The tornado smashed a Forest Service headquarters serving
the nearby Shawnee National Forest and a Walmart, and ripped
away a wall from the hospital. A truck trailer and cars were
upended. Dozens of people were injured, suffering broken bones
and cuts, Mayor Gregg said.
A suspected tornado killed a person in a mobile home park in
rural Buffalo, Missouri, and 13 people were injured by a
suspected twister, said Lamont Swanson, coroner for Dallas
County.
A man in Stoddard County in southeast Missouri was killed
when his mobile home was destroyed. His wife was severely
injured.
"It looks like it just exploded," Dale Moreland of the
county's emergency management service said of the home.
A 70-year-old man died in Cassville, Missouri, when he was
thrown from his mobile home by high winds, Barr County Sheriff
Mick Epperly said in a news release.
'A WIDESPREAD' EVENT
There had been two tornado-related deaths in 2012 before
these storms, both in Alabama on Jan. 23.
At least eight people were injured in Kentucky on Wednesday,
one critically, said state emergency management spokesman Buddy
Rogers. "We're getting hammered," Rogers said. "This is a pretty
widespread weather event."
Rogers said at least five homes caught fire, the roof of an
elementary school gymnasium in Muhlenberg County was blown off,
but no students were injured.
A suspected tornado a half-mile wide damaged more than 50
homes in southern Indiana, said Madison Seib, a public
information officer in Warrick County, Indiana. Warning sirens
alerted residents to take cover, and there were no serious
injuries, she said.
The tornado in Branson caused mostly minor injuries to about
30 people, damaged three theaters, four or five hotels and
numerous stores that will have to be closed for a while, said
Ross Summers, president of the local chamber of commerce.
"Some businesses will take some time to reopen, no question
about that," Summers said.
The storm struck early Wednesday, after entertainment shows
had shut down and about two weeks before the busy tourist season
begins, city officials said.
"We are still in shock," said Rose Atchley in the city
administrator's office. "The strip is totally shut off. There is
lots of debris here and there. We are struggling along."
Kansas officials said a suspected tornado inflicted heavy
damage to Harveyville near the state capital of Topeka,
critically injuring three people. Eight others suffered minor
injuries.