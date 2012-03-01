HARRISBURG, Ill., March 1 Residents of
storm-tossed midwestern towns searched for photographs and
mementos from their ruined homes on Thursday as the death toll
from a line of tornado-producing storms rose to 13, while more
storms bore down on the region.
Adding to the toll, a 53-year-old man who was trapped in his
collapsed home in Harveyville, Kansas, was removed from life
support at a hospital and died, state officials said on
Thursday.
Another nine people in Kansas suffered storm-related
injuries that required hospital care, state emergency management
spokeswoman Sharon Watson said.
The worst loss of life from the line of "super-cell" storms,
which marched across the Midwest and produced 35 tornado reports
from late Tuesday through Wednesday, was in Harrisburg, where
six people died.
A powerful tornado tore a path across the city's southern
edge, where a residential neighborhood and a shopping district
were flattened and virtually unrecognizable.
Power company crews were out on Thursday restoring
electricity, and several residents sifted through rubble for
something to salvage. Occasionally, a chain-saw roared to life,
breaking the quiet.
Another 100 people were injured in Harrisburg, authorities
said.
The storms were also blamed for three deaths in Missouri,
and three others in Tennessee as the violent weather moved
eastward, officials said.
One of three Tennessee victims, who were all women, had not
been recovered yet from her home that was teetering precariously
on a hillside, Jeremy Heidt of the state's emergency management
agency said.
Friday could bring more rough weather, forecasters said.
"Tomorrow looks like it's going to be another bad day for
severe weather. All the parameters are coming together --
humidity, wind shear, a very strong jet stream," said
AccuWeather.com meteorologist Henry Margusity.
He predicted multiple lines of thunderstorms crossing
Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee -- with several densely
populated areas in the storms' likely path Friday evening.
Kentucky emergency management spokesman Buddy Rogers said
officials will meet with National Weather Service forecasters to
"get a feel for what could happen tomorrow."
This week's deadly storm outbreak raised concerns that this
year could see a repeat of 2011 when 550 people were killed by
twisters, the most in nearly a century.