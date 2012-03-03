* Storm spreads from Midwest to Southeast
* Rescue crews search for more bodies
By Susan Guyett
INDIANAPOLIS, March 2 Powerful tornadoes
ripped through the U.S. midsection on Friday, killing
at least 27 people in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio as they
splintered homes, damaged a prison and tossed around vehicles
across the region.
At least 13 people were killed in southern Indiana, another
12 in neighboring Kentucky and two more in Ohio from storms that
battered a band of states from Ohio to Alabama, officials said.
"We are no match for Mother Nature at her worst," Indiana
Governor Mitch Daniels said in a statement, adding he would
visit the stricken southeast corner of the state on Saturday.
Another possible storm-related death occurred in Henryville,
Indiana, where television images showed homes ripped apart.
Televised video taken from the air showed rescue workers in
Indiana picking through one splintered house, residents sifting
through the ruins of a home, and a school bus thrown into a
building. Several warehouse-like structures had their roofs
ripped off.
Major Chuck Adams of the Clark County Sheriff's office said
there was extensive damage to a school in Henryville, but added:
"All the children are out. No injuries to any of them, just
minor scrapes and abrasions."
An Indiana official confirmed 13 deaths from the tornadoes
on Friday, in four southeastern counties. A spokesman for
Kentucky's Department of Public Health reported a statewide
death toll of 12, while Ohio officials said there were two
deaths in a single county.
Storm warnings were issued throughout the day from the
Midwest to the Southeast. Schools, government offices and
businesses closed before the storms, which came after a series
of tornadoes earlier in the week killed 13 people in Kansas,
Missouri, Illinois and Tennessee.
"We may not be done yet," said John Hart, a meteorologist at
the Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman,
Oklahoma.
As night fell and temperatures cooled, the line of storms
appeared to weaken somewhat as they traveled eastward, but the
National Weather Service warned of another possible outbreak of
tornadic weather later on Friday and in Saturday's early hours.
Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes were likely over an area
stretching from Indiana and Ohio into Kentucky, Tennessee,
Mississippi and Alabama.
This week's violent storms raised fears that 2012 will be
another bad year for tornadoes after 550 deaths in the United
States were blamed on twisters last year, the deadliest year in
nearly a century, according to the National Weather Service.
The highest death tolls were from an April outbreak in
Alabama and Mississippi that took 364 lives, and from a May
tornado in Joplin, Missouri, that killed 161 people. There were
two tornado-related deaths earlier this year in Alabama.
STRUCK FOR SECOND YEAR
Alabama's Madison County, which was struck by a tornado
during an April 2011 outbreak that killed 364 of people, was hit
again on Friday by a tornado that took a similar path. An
emergency management official said seven people had been
transported to hospitals.
"There were two storms that moved across the area, very
close together, almost attached to each other," National Weather
Service meteorologist Chris Darden said. The National Weather
Service said the damage was from an EF-2 tornado with winds of
120 miles per hour (190 kph) that took a similar path to a
devastating tornado on April 27, 2011.
Authorities said 40 homes were destroyed and 150 damaged in
two northern Alabama counties on Friday.
A prison, Limestone Correctional Facility, was in the path
of the storm, Alabama officials said. High winds caused roof
damage to two dormitories, forcing 300 inmates to be moved to
elsewhere in the facility.
No one was seriously injured at the prison and there was no
risk of prisoners escaping, although there was damage to some
perimeter fencing and a canteen, said Brian Corbett, a spokesman
for the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Multiple tornadoes also struck Tennessee and along the Ohio
River valley in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.
In Kentucky, a small trailer park, a fire station and a few
homes in Trimble County were destroyed by suspected tornadoes
about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of Louisville, the Kentucky
State Police said. The fire house and trailer park in Milton
"were down to the ground," said the state police's Kevin
Woosley.
Nashville was pounded by rain and hail, and suspected
tornadoes struck twice, hours apart, in eastern Tennessee near
Chattanooga. Among the places hit was the valley below historic
Lookout Mountain.
"We've had 29 injuries in the state, but no fatalities,"
said Dean Flener of the Tennessee emergency management agency.
Storm damage to transmission lines in Tennessee forced
operators to reduce the output of the Tennessee Valley
Authority's 1,126-megawatt Unit 2 at the Sequoyah nuclear plant
to 70 percent from full power, a spokeswoman said.
More than 57,000 customers served by providers in the TVA
service area were without power in north Alabama, western
Kentucky and southeast Tennessee, the power supplier said.
High winds downed power lines in the Atlanta area, pitching
more than a thousand homes into darkness, and officials warned
residents about torn lines becoming entangled in trees.