* Advanced computers critical for next leap in forecasting
* New stark warnings: 'This storm is not survivable'
By Ann Saphir
NORMAN, Okla., April 17 When a tornado touched
down in Norman, Oklahoma, last Friday about two miles from the
headquarters of the nation's storm prediction nerve center,
local forecasters were able to give a detailed warning only
three minutes before it hit.
No one was killed in Norman but six people died after a
tornado struck Woodward, Oklahoma, early on Sunday while it was
still dark and the town's storm siren failed to sound. An
estimated 75 tornadoes tore through four states of "Tornado
Alley" over the weekend.
It is the job of the 36 meteorologists at the national Storm
Prediction Center in Norman, and hundreds more in 122 local
offices around the country, to stay a step ahead of tornadoes.
"The reason I come to work every day is to give people
information to help them not be killed or injured in a storm,"
said Rick Smith, a warning coordination meteorologist in the
Norman local office, which warned of the tornado last Friday.
Despite the latest computer technology, forecasters give
tornado warnings to specific locations on average only about 15
minutes ahead of time. Nationwide, 75 percent of those warnings
never pan out and even those that do give no information on how
severe the tornado is likely to be.
"The problem with tornadoes is, we are nowhere near being
able to accurately predict tornado intensity," said Greg Carbin,
one of the meteorologists who look at the national situation.
In a modern building that stands on the edge of the
University of Oklahoma campus, meteorologists work at stations
with eight computer screens each, and with several larger
screens tracking national patterns on the walls.
Using sophisticated, computer-driven modeling, the center
had warned three days before the weekend of a significant
tornado outbreak in the Plains states from Texas through to Iowa
- an unusually long lead time, according to a post mortem done
by the National Weather Service.
But turning that broad prediction into useful warnings for
specific neighborhoods at an exact time is even more difficult.
In the case of the Norman tornado, Smith said the local
office issued a warning of severe thunderstorms that could
produce tornadoes at 3:55 p.m. Friday. They followed four
minutes later with a tornado warning - which means take cover.
The tornado hit three minutes after that.
At one point some staff at the storm center hustled down to
an auditorium below ground to take cover themselves.
"The tornado developed very quickly, and unfortunately that
happens in quite a few situations - the radar doesn't detect
signs of a developing tornado," Smith said.
COLORED PENCILS
Surrounded by computers and high technology, national
meteorologist Carbin starts each forecasting shift with a
low-tech box of colored pencils. He prints out the surface
conditions for the continental United States from the computer.
Then he marks it up with what is really happening.
In just a few weeks the center will ramp up a massive
computer prediction project that is so intensive it must reserve
time on supercomputers in four cities in addition to its own.
One goal of this project is to determine how accurately
computers can predict destructive storms without human help.
But in their regular eight-hour forecasting shifts, Carbin
said, most of the meteorologists at the Norman facility also
rely on manual analysis such as with the colored pencils.
The role of computers is critical and will become even more
so as the weather service replaces its current radar network
with much more data-intensive sensors that detect more detailed
atmospheric conditions.
Until the day the computers are more precise, forecasters
rely on judgment of a mix of data and human observation.
"We've probably reached some point in the science where we
really can't go much farther than that," Carbin said. "If you
wanted to increase lead time, you probably are also going to
increase false alarm: they go hand in hand."
The National Weather Service is experimenting with a more
graphic warning system in a project launched after a
catastrophic tornado leveled Joplin, Missouri, last May, killing
161 people.
The pilot begun earlier this month in Kansas and Missouri
issues stark warnings such as: "This storm is not survivable,"
or "Mass devastation is highly likely" to shock people into
action.
Even if the so-called tiered warning pilot project is
successful, the potential for false alarms is probably never
going to go away, Carbin said.
"Here's the rub ... If you happen to miss a tornado event
with no warning, and it goes through and damages a community and
kills a few people, that is a bad thing. It is perceived as
being much worse than having the warning out and having no
tornado," said Carbin.
