May 20 Violent thunderstorms were forecast to
hit the central United States on Monday, threatening to bring
additional hail, heavy rain and tornadoes to the region stricken
by a deadly twister during the weekend.
The National Weather Service said severe storms would hit
the Ozarks and the middle Mississippi Valley, with the greatest
risk in northwest Arkansas, far southeast Kansas, southern
Missouri, most of Oklahoma and northern Texas.
"A very moist atmosphere will become quite unstable again
today," the forecasters said. "This combined with strong
favorable winds aloft will result in a risk of a few strong
tornadoes, very large hail and damaging winds in the most
intense storms."
A massive storm front hammered the region on Sunday with
fist-sized hail, blinding rain and tornadoes, including a
half-mile wide twister that struck near Oklahoma City. News
reports said one man was killed and hundreds of homes were
damaged or destroyed in Shawnee, Oklahoma, east of Oklahoma
City.
More than two dozen tornadoes were spotted in Iowa,
Oklahoma, Kansas and Illinois, according to the National Oceanic
and Atmospheric Administration and local news reports. Hail
stones, some as large as baseballs, were reported from Georgia
to Minnesota, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration said.
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin declared 16 counties of the
state disaster areas, according to Jerry Lojka, a spokesman for
the state emergency management department.
Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, the National Weather Service's
storm prediction center in Norman, Oklahoma, posted a Twitter
alert on a tornado about to strike Pink, a town on the edge of
Oklahoma City.
"Large tornado west of Pink!" the post read. "Take cover
RIGHT NOW in Pink! DO NOT WAIT!"
The storm prompted an unusually blunt warning from the
central region of the National Weather Service, which covers 14
states.
"You could be killed if not underground or in a tornado
shelter," it said. "Complete destruction of neighborhoods,
businesses and vehicles will occur. Flying debris will be deadly
to people and animals."
Pat Slattery, National Weather Service spokesman for the
U.S. Central region, said the advisory was part of a new warning
system being tested after a violent tornado that struck Joplin,
Missouri, on May 22, 2011, killing 158 people and injuring
hundreds.
Slattery said the new advisory was reserved for severe
tornadoes with the potential to form into "supercell" storms,
which produce powerful winds and flash flooding.
A recent NOAA assessment of the Joplin storm found that
"when people heard the first tornado warning, they did not
immediately seek shelter. They looked for a secondary source to
confirm the tornado," Slattery said. "That got some people
killed."
(Reporting by Jane Sutton, Chris Francescani and Ian Simpson;
Editing by Doina Chiacu)