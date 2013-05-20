* At least four dead, Oklahoma City TV station reports
* Rescuers pull children from school, reporter on scene says
* "Our worst fears have happened today" -meteorologist
(Add details from scene, reports of injured)
By R.J. Young
MOORE, Okla., May 20 A huge tornado with winds
of up to 200 miles per hour (320 kph) devastated the Oklahoma
City suburb of Moore on Monday, ripping up at least two
elementary schools and a hospital and leaving a wake of tangled
wreckage.
At least four people were killed, KFOR television said,
citing a reporter's eyewitness account, and hospitals said
dozens of people were injured as the dangerous storm system
threatened as many as 10 U.S. states with more twisters.
Television video showed tracts of homes destroyed, cars
tossed about and piled atop one another, and at least one
building on fire.
Rescue workers pulled third-graders from the devastated
Plaza Towers Elementary school in Moore, a KFOR television
reporter said from the scene, and aerial video showed first
responders sifting through the rubble left behind.
"I have never seen anything like this in my 18 years
covering tornadoes here in Oklahoma City. This is without
question the most horrific," said Lance West, a reporter for
KFOR.
Briarwood Elementary School, which also stood in the storm's
path, was all but destroyed. On the first floor, sections of
walls had been peeled away, affording clear views into the
building, while in other areas, cars hurled by the storm winds
were lodged in the walls.
While the school was a wreck, nearby playground equipment
stood undamaged, though littered with rubble.
Across the street, people picked through the remains of
their homes, looking for any possessions they might salvage.
The National Weather Service assigned the twister a
preliminary ranking of EF4 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, meaning
the second most powerful category of tornado with winds up to
200 mph (320 kph).
At least 45 people were injured, according to officials of
four hospitals.
"They (injured) are coming in minute by minute," said
Integris Southwest Medical Center spokeswoman Brooke Cayot. Of
the 19 injured there, seven were in critical condition, seven
serious and five listed as fair or good, Cayot said.
The University of Oklahoma Medical Center had received at
least 20 injured. St. Anthony Healthplex South in Oklahoma City
said it received four patients and Midwest Regional received
four.
Moore Medical Center sustained significant damage.
"The whole city looks like a debris field," Glenn Lewis, the
mayor of Moore, told NBC.
"It looks like we have lost our hospital. I drove by there a
while ago and it's pretty much destroyed," Lewis said.
The massive twister struck at the height of tornado season,
and more were forecast. On Sunday, tornadoes killed two people
and injured 39 in Oklahoma.
Witnesses said Monday's tornado appeared more fierce than
the giant twister that was among the dozens that tore up the
region on May 3, 1999, killing more than 40 people and
destroying thousands of homes. That tornado ranked as an EF5,
meaning it had winds over 200 mph (320 kph).
The 1999 event ranks as the third-costliest tornado in U.S.
history, having caused more than $1 billion in damage at the
time, or more than $1.3 billion in today's dollars. Only the
devastating Joplin and Tuscaloosa tornadoes in 2011 were more
costly.
OTHER STATES THREATENED
The National Weather Service predicted a 10 percent chance
of tornadoes in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas,
Missouri and Illinois. It said parts of four other states -
Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and Iowa - have a 5 percent risk of
tornadoes.
The area at greatest risk includes Joplin, Missouri, which
on Wednesday will mark two years since a massive tornado killed
161 people.
The latest tornado in Oklahoma came as the state was still
recovering from a strong storm on Sunday with fist-sized hail
and blinding rain.
Two men in their 70s died in the storm, including one at a
mobile home park on the edge of the community of Bethel Acres
near Oklahoma City, said Keli Cain, a spokeswoman for the
Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management. Thirty-nine people were
injured around the state as storms toppled trees and tore up
rooftops, she said.
Several hundred homes and buildings were thought to have
been damaged or destroyed and approximately 7,000 customers were
left without power in Oklahoma. "There is definitely quite a bit
of damage," Cain said.
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin declared 16 counties disaster
areas.
More than two dozen tornadoes were spotted in Iowa,
Oklahoma, Kansas and Illinois, according to the National Oceanic
and Atmospheric Administration and local news reports. Hail
stones, some as large as baseballs, were reported from Georgia
to Minnesota, NOAA said.
The tornado season in the United States had been unusually
quiet until last week, when a tornado struck the town of
Granbury, Texas, killing six people.
(Additional reporting by Lindsay Morris, Carey Gillam, Nick
Carey, and Brendan O'Brien; Writing by Greg McCune and Daniel
Trotta; Editing by Jim Loney)