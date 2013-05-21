* Thousands left homeless in suburb of Oklahoma City
* Tornado was a rare EF5, the most powerful
* Thunder and lightning slows rescue work
* Death toll lowered to 24; another 237 injured
(Adds witness quotes, damage estimate details)
By Carey Gillam and Ian Simpson
MOORE, Okla., May 21 Rescuers went building to
building in search of victims and thousands of survivors were
homeless on Tuesday after a massive tornado tore through the
Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, wiping out whole blocks of homes
and killing at least 24 people.
The death toll was lower than initially feared, but nine
children were among the dead, including seven who died at Plaza
Towers Elementary School, which took a direct hit on Monday in
the deadliest tornado to strike the United States in two years.
More than 24 hours after the tornado ripped through the
Oklahoma City region with winds exceeding 200 miles per hour
(320 kph), emergency workers had pulled more than 100 survivors
from the rubble of homes, schools and a hospital. About 240
people were injured.
Crews lifted broken doors, moved sections of shattered walls
and tossed aside bricks looking for survivors, as cadaver dogs
sniffed through the rubble and residents recounted their close
encounter with the massive twister that left a trail of
destruction 17 miles (23 km) long by 1.3 miles (2 km) wide.
"Can you imagine a lion, like a huge lion? You mix it with a
freight train and that's what it was like. Scariest thing I've
ever heard in my life," said Kim Limke, 40, in Oklahoma City's
Westmoor subdivision. "It was like a freight train came out of a
lion's mouth."
Limke rode out the tornado at her daughter's school and was
surrounded by its destruction on Tuesday at her rented Westmoor
home. For blocks around, houses were reduced to heaps of rubble
and trees were stripped of their leaves. The air was tinged with
the smell of wet pine from wrecked homes.
The National Weather Service upgraded its calculation of the
storm's strength on Tuesday, saying it was a rare EF5, the most
powerful ranking on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with winds
exceeding 200 miles per hour (320 kph).
TOLL COULD RISE
In the hours right after the storm, many more people had
been feared dead. At one point, the Oklahoma state medical
examiner's office said the toll could rise as high as 91, but on
Tuesday officials said 24 bodies had been recovered, down from a
previous tally of 51.
The earlier numbers likely reflected some double-counted
deaths, said Amy Elliott, chief administrative officer for the
medical examiner.
"There was a lot of chaos," she said.
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin said the death toll could
rise. "There may have been bodies that may have been taken to
local funeral homes," Fallin said.
The National Guard, firefighters from more than a dozen fire
departments and rescuers from other states were involved in the
search-and-rescue effort in Moore, a town of 55,000 people.
Plaza Towers Elementary School was one of five schools in
the path of the tornado. "They literally were lifting walls up
and kids were coming out," Oklahoma State Police Sergeant Jeremy
Lewis said. "They pulled kids out from under cinder blocks
without a scratch on them."
Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John Doak said the damage to
property was likely to exceed that caused by the 2011 twister in
Joplin, Missouri, which killed 161 people. Insured losses from
the Joplin tornado exceeded $2 billion and are expected to rise
as claims are settled.
Disaster modeling company AIR Worldwide estimated the
replacement value of the properties within a mile of each side
of the tornado's track at around $6 billion. The figure
represents a rough estimate of the potential upper limit of
losses, not an actual loss estimate, it said.
'AS LONG AS IT TAKES'
President Barack Obama declared a major disaster in
Oklahoma, ordering federal aid to supplement state and local
efforts.
"The people of Moore should know that their country will
remain on the ground, there for them, beside them, as long as it
takes," Obama said at the White House.
Moore Mayor Glenn Lewis warned residents of the danger of
electrocution and fire from downed power lines and broken
natural gas lines. Thunderstorms and lightning slowed the rescue
effort and made conditions tough for families left with nothing
but the clothes on their backs.
At Moore's Eastwood Estates, Nicole Moore, 32, and her
husband, Kelly Regouby, 43, picked through the wreckage of what
had been the master bedroom of their home.
The couple, their 9-month-old son, Regouby's 20-year-old
daughter and Moore's mother huddled in a shelter built into the
floor of their garage during the storm and the house came down
over them. They emerged with only scratches.
On Tuesday they recover family pictures and mementos, all
soaked by off-and-on rain.
"As long as we find stuff like this, I'll be happy," Moore
said, her voice breaking. "We'd give up 10 of these houses to
have our family safe."
In the neighborhood, brick walls were flattened and pink
insulation was scattered everywhere. Hundreds of cars looked as
if they had been shelled. In a sign of the tornado's strength, a
bicycle wheel found in a sodden field had lost its rim and the
spokes were wrapped around the hub.
Authorities warned the town 16 minutes before the tornado
touched down just after 3 p.m.. That amount of time is more than
the average eight to 10 minutes of warning.
Shelters were opened for families who lost their homes, and
universities offered to house people. Albert Ashwood, director
of Oklahoma's department of emergency management, said it was
too early to say how many people were left homeless, but clearly
it was thousands given the extent of the damage.
FIVE SCHOOLS HIT
U.S. Representative Tom Cole, who lives in Moore, said the
Plaza Towers school was the most secure building in the area.
"And so people did the right thing, but if you're in front
of an F4 or an F5 (in tornado strength), there is no good thing
to do if you're above ground. It's just tragic," he said on
MSNBC-TV.
Miguel Macias and his wife, Veronica, had two children at
the Plaza Towers school. They found 8-year-old Ruby after
workers rescued the girl but their son, 6-year-old Angel, was
nowhere to be found, said Brenda Ramon, pastor of the Faith
Latino Church where the family are members.
Ramon and several congregation members spent hours helping
the family search for Angel. He was finally located at a medical
center in Oklahoma City about five hours after the tornado hit.
"It was heart-breaking," Ramon said. "We couldn't find him
for hours." The boy had wounds to his face and head, but was not
badly hurt, Ramon said. "Their little bodies are so resilient,"
he said.
Witnesses said Monday's tornado appeared more fierce than a
giant twister that was among the dozens that tore up the area on
May 3, 1999, killing more than 40 people and destroying
thousands of homes. That tornado ranked as an EF5.
The 1999 tornado ranks as the third-costliest in U.S.
history, having caused more than $1 billion in damage at the
time, or more than $1.3 billion in today's dollars. Only the
devastating Joplin and Tuscaloosa tornadoes in 2011 were more
costly. (Graphic link.reuters.com/gec38t)
(Additional reporting by Alice Mannette, Lindsay Morris, Nick
Carey, Brendan O'Brien and Greg McCune; Writing by Claudia
Parsons and Jim Loney; Editing by Grant McCool and Philip
Barbara)