* Six people unaccounted for two days after storm
* Area known as Tornado Alley took warnings seriously
* President Obama to visit scene on Sunday
(Adds quotes and details of how people survived, Obama visit)
By Carey Gillam and Ian Simpson
MOORE, Okla., May 22 Tornado survivors thanked
God, sturdy closets and luck in explaining how they lived
through the colossal twister that devastated an Oklahoma town
and killed 24 people, an astonishingly low toll given the extent
of destruction.
At least one family took refuge in a bathtub and some people
shut themselves in underground shelters built into their houses
when the powerful storm tore through the Oklahoma City suburb of
Moore on Monday afternoon.
While rescue workers and body-sniffing dogs sifted through
the ruins on Wednesday, those who escaped told their stories of
survival while trying to salvage what was left of their
belongings.
"Yesterday I was numb. Today I cried a lot. Now I'm on the
victory side of it," said Beth Vrooman, who hid in a shelter in
her garage in Moore during the storm.
The tornado's winds exceeded 200 miles per hour (320 kph),
flattened entire blocks and demolished two schools and a
hospital on its 17-mile (27-km), 50-minute rampage through
central Oklahoma.
Listed as the highest category of storm - an EF5 on the
Enhanced Fujita Scale - the twister damaged or obliterated 2,400
homes and affected an estimated 10,000 people, said Jerry Lojka,
spokesman for Oklahoma Emergency Management.
President Barack Obama was due to survey the damage himself
on Sunday, a White House spokesman said.
After rescue workers pulled more than 100 survivors from the
debris, authorities said six people remained unaccounted for in
a town of 55,000 people.
"They're not sure if they've walked off or if they are in
the rubble," Albert Ashwood, director of Oklahoma's Department
of Emergency Management, told a news conference.
Experts explaining the low death toll cited a relatively
long advance warning of 16 minutes for the tornado and high
awareness of the dangers in a region known as Tornado Alley.
Even so, some survivors were astounded they made it.
Tonya Williams, 38, said she still felt in shock after
surviving the tornado, as so many did, by taking shelter in a
closet. She put bicycle helmets on her 8-year-old daughter and
6-year-old son, collected her three dogs and pushed them all
into a hall closet.
"We prayed. I could feel pressure, and being sucked. I put
my body over them to try to protect them," Williams said.
When neighbors dug them out, the roof and upper story of the
house had collapsed into and around the closet. Williams and her
children suffered only minor injuries.
A large wooden cross that had been hanging on an upstairs
wall was found on top of them, she said.
"If you weren't a religious person before, you are now,"
Williams said. "No word can describe it but a miracle."
Of the 24 who died, 10 were children and about 240 others
were injured.
Most of the victims died of blunt force injuries and five of
the children died from suffocation, the state medical examiner
said on Wednesday. The youngest victim was four months old. The
oldest was 63.
Jessica Parmenter, 26, and her three small dogs were at home
and directly in the tornado's path. Neighbors rushed to a nearby
storm shelter but she did not make it in time and took shelter
in a closet. Afterward, a neighbor found Parmenter inside with
her dogs. The rest of her home was gone.
"The only thing standing was the closet," said Parmenter's
mother-in-law, Lori Blake. "There is a hole in the closet. It
kept trying to suck her out and she kept holding on."
TORNADO ALLEY
Some ascribed the relatively few deaths to "storm safe"
shelters, but only 2.5 percent of homes in Oklahoma County were
so equipped, officials said.
Moore experienced the fury of the strongest category of
tornado before when an EF5 twister devastated the region on May
3, 1999, killing more than 40 people, and it has had four
tornadoes since 1998. The National Weather Service had been
issuing alerts for days ahead of the latest storm.
"As much as any place on earth, folks who live in Moore know
what severe weather alerts mean," said Bill Bunting, chief of
operations for the National Weather Service Storm Prediction
Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Still, the largely conservative state so far has resisted
government imposing requirements that new homes or schools come
equipped with storm shelters.
"We're going to have that discussion as a state as well as
as a community," U.S. Representative Tom Cole, a Republican
whose district includes the area hit by the tornado, told MSNBC
on Wednesday.
Kraig Boozier, 47, took to his own small shelter in Oklahoma
City and watched in shock as a fan in the wall was ripped out.
"I looked up and saw the tornado above me," he said.
In Oklahoma City, Jackie Raper, 73, and her daughter, sought
shelter in the bathtub.
"The house fell on top of her," said Caylin Burgett, 16, who
says Raper is like a grandmother to her. Raper broke her arm and
femur, and bruised her lungs, Burgett said.
(Additional reporting by Alice Mannette, Lindsay Morris, Nick
Carey, Brendan O'Brien, Greg McCune, Jane Sutton and Susan
Heavey; Writing by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Grant McCool)