May 30 Tornado warnings urging residents to seek cover immediately in two counties north of Oklahoma City were issued on Thursday, raising concern about another powerful storm after a twister in the area killed 24 people and injured more than 300 last week.

The warnings were put in effect for Logan and Pawnee counties, both north of Oklahoma City, according to Corey Mead, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

Oklahoma City and Moore, Oklahoma, which were struck by the fatal EF5 tornado on May 20, were not immediately part of Thursday's warnings but were within a severe weather forecast area extending over a wide area of the Plains states and Midwest.

"It looks like it is going to be an active severe weather day," Mead said. "The Oklahoma City area is definitely at risk of tornadoes."

Severe weather is forecast for a large area of the central United States extending from north of Dallas, Texas all the way to near the Canadian border in Wisconsin, according to a National Weather Service map.

Major cities potentially in the path of the storms include St. Louis; Little Rock, Arkansas; and near the Chicago and Milwaukee areas.

The tornado that struck Moore, a suburb of Oklahoma City, damaged some 13,000 homes. (Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Marguerita Choy)