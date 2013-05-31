(Adds details on power outages in Arkansas and other storm
damage)
By Suzi Parker
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. May 30 Severe storms spawned
a dozen reported tornadoes in Oklahoma and Arkansas on Thursday,
injuring at least five people and sending residents scrambling
for cover 10 days after a powerful twister killed 24 people in
Oklahoma.
In western Arkansas, two people were injured in a tornado
near Oden that destroyed a house and downed power lines. Three
others were injured in a storm north of Amity, the state
emergency management department said.
On Thursday night, storm activity in Arkansas left more than
25,000 customers without power, including nearly 13,000 in
metropolitan Little Rock, according to electricity provider
Entergy Arkansas. The Little Rock area also had flash flooding,
a dispatcher for the city's fire department said.
One tornado warning included Cushing, Oklahoma, a critical
hub for the U.S. oil markets northeast of Oklahoma City, but the
storm passed through without damaging tanks that store more than
50 million barrels of oil, said Bob Noltensmeyer, Cushing's
emergency management director.
More storms are expected on Friday, said Greg Dial, a
meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Storm
Prediction Center.
"Tomorrow will be round two, we will have another round of
severe weather, similar area, Oklahoma into the lower
Mississippi Valley area," Dial said.
On Thursday, a tornado touched down in Broken Arrow,
Oklahoma, town spokeswoman Stephanie Higgins said in an email.
There was damage to a few buildings, but no injuries were
reported, she said.
Several counties to the north and south of Oklahoma City
were under tornado warnings at various times on Thursday.
Oklahoma City and Moore, Oklahoma, which were struck by the
fatal EF5 tornado on May 20, were not immediately part of
Thursday's warnings but were within the forecast area for severe
weather that stretched over the Plains states and Midwest.
The tornado on May 20 that struck Moore, a suburb of
Oklahoma City, damaged some 13,000 homes. Residents of Moore
were watching the storms warily. Kristen Pupek, whose
neighborhood was slightly damaged, said she was going about her
life on Thursday.
"The way I see it, we can't all just sit around and worry
about when the next tornado is going to hit," she said.
Moore has been hit by four damaging tornadoes in the last 15
years, including two rated at the strongest EF5 level.
(Reporting by Suzi Parker in Little Rock, Lindsay Morris in
Tulsa, Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City, Greg McCune in Chicago
and Kristen Hays in Houston, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis)