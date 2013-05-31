(Adds details on power outages in Arkansas and other storm damage)

By Suzi Parker

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. May 30 Severe storms spawned a dozen reported tornadoes in Oklahoma and Arkansas on Thursday, injuring at least five people and sending residents scrambling for cover 10 days after a powerful twister killed 24 people in Oklahoma.

In western Arkansas, two people were injured in a tornado near Oden that destroyed a house and downed power lines. Three others were injured in a storm north of Amity, the state emergency management department said.

On Thursday night, storm activity in Arkansas left more than 25,000 customers without power, including nearly 13,000 in metropolitan Little Rock, according to electricity provider Entergy Arkansas. The Little Rock area also had flash flooding, a dispatcher for the city's fire department said.

One tornado warning included Cushing, Oklahoma, a critical hub for the U.S. oil markets northeast of Oklahoma City, but the storm passed through without damaging tanks that store more than 50 million barrels of oil, said Bob Noltensmeyer, Cushing's emergency management director.

More storms are expected on Friday, said Greg Dial, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

"Tomorrow will be round two, we will have another round of severe weather, similar area, Oklahoma into the lower Mississippi Valley area," Dial said.

On Thursday, a tornado touched down in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, town spokeswoman Stephanie Higgins said in an email. There was damage to a few buildings, but no injuries were reported, she said.

Several counties to the north and south of Oklahoma City were under tornado warnings at various times on Thursday.

Oklahoma City and Moore, Oklahoma, which were struck by the fatal EF5 tornado on May 20, were not immediately part of Thursday's warnings but were within the forecast area for severe weather that stretched over the Plains states and Midwest.

The tornado on May 20 that struck Moore, a suburb of Oklahoma City, damaged some 13,000 homes. Residents of Moore were watching the storms warily. Kristen Pupek, whose neighborhood was slightly damaged, said she was going about her life on Thursday.

"The way I see it, we can't all just sit around and worry about when the next tornado is going to hit," she said.

Moore has been hit by four damaging tornadoes in the last 15 years, including two rated at the strongest EF5 level. (Reporting by Suzi Parker in Little Rock, Lindsay Morris in Tulsa, Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City, Greg McCune in Chicago and Kristen Hays in Houston, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis)