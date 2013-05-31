May 31 More dangerous weather, spawning
baseball-sized hail and tornadoes, was predicted for Oklahoma
and parts of the Ozarks on Friday after more than a dozen
reported twisters in Oklahoma and Arkansas on Thursday, U.S.
forecasters said.
"The atmosphere will become extremely unstable this
afternoon, especially in Oklahoma, while winds in the atmosphere
will be favorable for organized severe storms, including a few
supercell thunderstorms," the National Weather Service said in
an advisory.
Large, long-lasting thunderstorms known as supercells are
responsible for producing the strongest tornadoes, along with
large hail and other dangerous winds.
"Very large hail to the size of baseballs or larger can be
expected with the most intense storms late this afternoon and
evening," the Weather Service advisory said.
Oklahoma City; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Springfield, Missouri
may all be buffeted by Friday's severe weather and possible
tornado touchdowns, said Rich Thompson, a lead forecaster at the
National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman,
Oklahoma.
The danger zone also included Joplin, Missouri, he added.
Joplin was hit by a monster tornado, one of the most
catastrophic in U.S. history, that killed 161 people and
destroyed about 7,500 homes two years ago.
On Friday, "the focus is going to be from southwest Missouri
back into, along and just north, of the I-44 corridor in
Missouri and Oklahoma," Thompson said, referring to the
interstate highway that cuts through much of what is often
referred to as "Tornado Alley."
He said at least five people were injured when as many as 15
tornadoes swirled over Arkansas and Oklahoma on Thursday. The
twisters sent residents, including people in one Tulsa suburb,
scrambling for cover 10 days after a deadly EF-5 tornado struck
Moore, Oklahoma, and killed 24 people.
The May 20 tornado that hit Moore, a suburb of Oklahoma
City, damaged or destroyed about 13,000 homes.
