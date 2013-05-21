* Disaster relief chief sent to devastated area
* President has approved federal disaster funding
(Updates with Obama statement)
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, May 21 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Tuesday offered condolences for the victims of a deadly
tornado in Oklahoma and pledged to focus the nation's resources
on recovery and rebuilding.
"As a nation, our full focus right now is on the urgent work
of rescue and the hard work of recovery and rebuilding that lies
ahead," he said at the White House. "Yesterday I spoke with
Governor (Mary) Fallin to make it clear to Oklahomans that they
would have all the resources that they need at their disposal."
Obama was briefed by Homeland Security Secretary Janet
Napolitano and other senior advisers on the emergency response
in Moore, where schools and a hospital were destroyed Monday.
The death toll was 24 as emergency workers continued to sift
through debris.
The president sent his top disaster relief official, Federal
Emergency Management Agency Director Craig Fugate, to Oklahoma
on Tuesday morning to help manage recovery efforts.
"The people of Moore should know that their country will
remain on the ground, there for them, beside them, as long as it
takes," said Obama, who has approved federal disaster funding
for the region.
Obama spoke Monday night with Fallin and U.S. Representative
Tom Cole to express sympathy and condolences, the White House
said.
Sending FEMA's top official will "ensure all federal
resources are supporting our state, local, and tribal partners
in life saving and safety operations including search and
rescue," the White House said in a statement.
Cole, a Republican who lives in Moore, said in media
interviews that Obama, a Democrat, was kind and generous during
Monday's call.
"I'm quite confident that we'll get it (emergency aid) and
that Congress will act, but certainly the president will use
everything at his disposal," Cole told CBS "This Morning."
Oklahoma's senators, Jim Inhofe and Tom Coburn, both
Republicans, offered their condolences in posts on Twitter.
Coburn said late Monday that any federal disaster aid would
have to be offset with other budget cuts, CQ Roll Call said on
its website.
But on Tuesday Coburn, the top Republican on the Senate
panel overseeing FEMA, said in a statement that "any and all
available aid will be delivered without delay."
He and Inhofe were among the 36 Republican senators who
voted against federal money to help clean up the Superstorm
Sandy that hit New Jersey and New York last year.
Cole, who voted for the $50.5 billion aid package for Sandy
in January, said residents of the Oklahoma town will need
outside assistance as well.
"Further down the line just like our friends with Sandy and
Katrina and disasters of that sort, we'll need help from our
fellow Americans," he told CBS.
Inhofe told MSNBC that he would seek to ensure that measures
to fund disaster relief for Oklahoma would not result in
spending on other projects.
He urged people to make contributions to the Red Cross and
other relief organizations. "This thing was huge," he told CNN.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Matt Spetalnick, Steve Holland,
Susan Heavey, Charles Abbott, Doina Chiacu; Editing by Xavier
Briand)