OKLAHOMA CITY May 21 Officials in Oklahoma City
said on Tuesday that 24 bodies were recovered after a
devastating tornado tore through Moore, Oklahoma, a sharp
decline from the 51 deaths they previously reported.
"We have got good news. The number right now is 24," said
Amy Elliott, chief administrative officer at the Oklahoma City
Medical Examiner's Office. The prior figure of 51 dead may have
included some double-reported casualties, Elliott said.
"There was a lot of chaos," Elliott said.
She cautioned that additional bodies could yet be recovered
from the rubble.
All but three of the bodies that have been recovered have
been identified and are being returned to their families,
Elliott said.
