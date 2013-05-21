May 21 The tornado that slammed into the
Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, killing 24 people, was upgraded
on Tuesday to a rating of EF5, the category reserved for the
most damaging twisters on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, the
National Weather Service said.
The Enhanced Fujita scale is an updated version of an
earlier chart to measure the ferocity of tornadoes published in
1971 by University of Chicago professor Ted Fujita.
In rating the intensity of tornadoes, meteorologists and
other experts study damage on the ground, along with wind speeds
and other data, to rate twisters between EF0 (the weakest) and
EF5 (the most intense).
The scale is as follows:
* An EF5 tornado, capable of causing incredible damage, is
characterized by three-second wind gusts between 200 and 234 mph
(320 and 376 kph) and can level strong framed houses, according
to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Automobile-sized missiles can fly through the air in excess of
109 yards (100 meters), and trees can be stripped of their bark.
On May 3, 1999, a tornado rated as an F5 under the original
Fujita scale struck the town of Moore, killing 40 people and
destroying thousands of homes. That event caused more than $1
billion in damage, or $1.3 billion in today's dollars.
The devastating tornado that struck the town of Joplin,
Missouri, on May 22, 2011, killing 161 people, also was an EF5
tornado.
* An EF4 tornado can cause devastating damage, and is
capable of leveling well-constructed homes and blowing away
those with weak foundations. Cars can be thrown and large
missiles generated. Such a twister includes wind gusts of
between 168 and 199 mph (270 to 320 kph).
The tornado that struck Moore on Monday, ripping up at least
two schools, was initially rated an EF4 but was upgraded to an
E5 on Tuesday.
* An EF3 tornado can cause severe damage, tearing roofs and
walls off well-constructed homes, uprooting trees, and lifting
cars of the ground and throwing them. It has wind gusts of
between 138 and 167 mph (138 to 268 kph).
Several EF3 tornadoes have been recorded in the United
States this year, including one that touched down in Kemper
County, Mississippi, in April, killing one person and injuring
four.
* An EF2 tornado can cause considerable damage, tearing
roofs off frame homes, demolishing mobile homes, overturning
boxcars and snapping or uprooting large trees. Such a tornado is
characterized by wind gusts between 110 and 137 mph (177 to 220
kph).
A number of EF2 tornadoes have struck the United States so
far during 2013, in some cases causing injuries or substantial
damage.
* An EF1 tornado can cause moderate damage, with wind gusts
of between 86 and 109 mph (138 to 175 kph). Damage caused in
such twisters includes surfaces peeled off roofs, mobile homes
pushed off foundations or overturned and cars blown off roads.
* An EF0 tornado causes light damage with wind gusts of
between 65 and 85 mph (104 to 136 kph). The impact can include
damage to chimneys, branches broken off trees and shallow-rooted
trees being knocked over.
Source: NOAA's National Weather Service Storm Prediction
Center
