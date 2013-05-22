MOORE Okla. May 22 A miniature bookcase with
children's books spilling out is among the few furnishings still
standing amid the tornado-torn rubble of what once was the
Briarwood Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma.
Pink and green pencils and sparkling colored stickers are
scattered amid twisted piles of metal, wood and bricks.
Unlike the Plaza Towers elementary school, where seven
children died in a powerful 1.3 mile (2 km) wide tornado on
Monday, no one died at the Briarwood school.
But just as at Plaza Towers, students, parents and teachers
huddled in hallways, bathrooms and closets, hiding under books
and backpacks. They cried, prayed and hoped, somehow, to
survive.
One third-grade teacher at Plaza Towers, only in her first
year of teaching, used her body as a shield to protect as many
students as she could, Moore Public Schools Superintendent Susan
Pierce said. The teacher is still in the hospital and officials
believe all the school's children are accounted for.
Others cradled children in their arms, and gently tried to
warn them about what was to come.
"Safety is our main priority. We monitored the weather
throughout the day and when it was time to shelter we did just
that," Pierce said.
More than 600 children are enrolled at Briarwood and
approximately 500 at Plaza Towers and both schools were
completely destroyed by the twister, which struck about 30
minutes before the school day ended at 3:30 p.m.
PARENTS COULD NOT REACH SCHOOL ON TIME
Many parents, aware of the impending storm, picked their
children up early from school. But many could not get there in
time.
"The schools were full," said Oklahoma State Police Sergeant
Jeremy Lewis.
Rescue workers were surprised there were not more deaths,
Lewis said. "They were literally lifting walls up and kids were
coming out."
Other schools in the district of 23,000 students suffered
damage but only the two elementary schools were entirely
demolished. Some school books, small-sized desks and chairs can
still be seen amid the rubble, but most outward signs that the
schools existed are gone.
Smashed cars are mixed in with sections of roofing and
collapsed walls, uprooted trees and shredded glass in areas that
once held classrooms.
A total of 24 people died in Moore and neighboring Oklahoma
City in the tornado, and ten of those were children, the state
medical examiner said.
The cause of death of several nine-year-old children among
the casualties is listed officially as "mechanical asphyxia,"
according to the medical examiner's office, which essentially
means they were unable to breathe.
The schools did not have safe rooms, which can cost $600,000
to $1 million to build, but did have a well-rehearsed plan,
officials said.
State emergency officials said that they had provided
funding for about 100 safe rooms at schools but Moore had not
applied for funding for the two affected schools.
That plan is what helped save Rhonda Audette's two
daughters, who were among the survivors of Towers Plaza
Elementary. Emily, a first-grader, and Mya, a fifth-grader, were
uninjured, but shaken by the events, said Rhonda Ramos, who
rushed to the school after the storm and found her friend and
the two girls wandering amid the debris.
Ramos took the mother and girls to her home as theirs was in
shambles, she said. To calm the children, she gave them crayons
and paper to color.
"They kept drawing pictures of tornados," Ramos said.
In the aftermath of the storm, some have criticized school
officials for not evacuating the children before the tornado
hit. Severe weather had been forecast for hours. But officials
defended their decisions.
"That tornado was a mile wide," said Anna Trowbridge, a
spokeswoman for the Moore public schools. "The sirens were
blowing. So they put their crisis plan in place. And it saved
lives."
(Reporting By Carey Gillam; Editing by Greg McCune and Grant
McCool)