By Kevin Murphy
| KANSAS CITY, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Nov 21 National standards
should be set for building construction, storm shelters and
emergency communications to reduce death and damage from
tornados, a federal agency that studied the deadly 2011 tornado
in Joplin, Missouri, recommended on Thursday.
The National Institute of Standards and Technology said 135
of the 161 deaths from the May 22, 2011 tornado resulted from
building failure. The EF-5 tornado was the deadliest single
tornado in the United States since official records were first
kept in 1950, the agency said.
The study was the most detailed ever conducted after a
tornado, the agency said, and comes in the wake of Midwest
tornadoes early this week that caused $1 billion in damage and
killed six people in Illinois and two in Michigan.
The Joplin tornado, late on a Sunday afternoon, damaged more
than 8,000 homes and other buildings. People died in commercial,
retail and residential structures due to lack of emergency
shelters and basements. About 82 percent of Joplin homes do not
have basements because of soil conditions.
"The time is right to develop and implement codes and
standards that better protect our citizens and help communities
recover more quickly from these powerful, but not invincible,
natural forces," Eric Letvin, director of disaster and failure
studies at NIST, said at a press conference in Joplin.
The report recommended 16 changes in codes and regulations.
To a varying degree, each would need to be approved by federal,
state or local entities, Letvin said.
Current U.S model building codes protect against hurricanes,
floods and earthquake but not the extreme wind speeds of
tornadoes, except at nuclear power plants and tornado shelters,
Letvin said.
The basic minimum residential building code in the United
States is agreed through the International Code Council, a body
that brings together homebuilders, architects, engineers and
government officials to update rules every three years.
Letvin said the NIST would work with experts to craft
stronger standards. State and local governments across the
nation would be involved, he said.
The city of Joplin made some changes in its residential
building code after the tornado, such as requiring more roof and
foundation fasteners. But more extensive changes met opposition
due to high cost, City Manager Mark Rohr said Thursday.
National standards could create the same concerns and
require a lot of local review, Rohr said.
"It's clear they are using this report to advance ideas that
would have an impact on the national level, but the devil is in
the details," Rohr said. "I'm a proponent of local government
and to determine policy on a local level."
Letvin estimated that upgrading construction to make
buildings more resistant to tornado damage would add 5 percent
to 15 percent to the cost of a new home and more for a
commercial structure.
But the added cost has to be weighed against the $2 billion
in insured damage Joplin suffered from the tornado, he said.
The NIST also recommended tornado shelters be put in new and
existing multi-family residential complexes, schools, theaters,
churches and other places where more than 50 people might be at
one time.
"Our report is fact-finding, not fault-finding," Letvin
said.
(Reporting By Kevin Murphy; Editing by Steve Oerlofsky)