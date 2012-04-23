(Adds name Hopkins to beginning of seventh paragraph)
* 'Hunger Games' fans can zip-line through forest
* Movie-related tourism sights in U.S. South
* Newest spin on long tradition of literary tourism
By Harriet McLeod
April 22 Fans of "The Hunger Games" will soon
have a chance to channel the survivalist spirit of the novel's
heroine by zip-lining through a North Carolina forest and taking
classes in camouflage, archery, making fire and
shelter-building.
The woodsy, adrenalin-pumping experiences move beyond
traditional tourism for fans of books and the movies they
inspire, targeting enthusiasts whose passion wants another
portal.
"We call this fandemonium," said Tammy Hopkins, co-founder
of The Hunger Games Fan Tours in Brevard. "These are the super
fans. They want to see the film locations, but they also want to
experience what their favorite character experiences in the
movie."
The touch of Hollywood-style adventure is the newest spin on
a long tradition of literary tourism packages and events across
the U.S. South, a region rich in an American literary legacy
that includes William Faulkner and Tennessee Williams.
In North Carolina, where the movie based on the popular
young adult novel "The Hunger Games" was filmed, the state
tourism division developed a travel itinerary of
movie-related settings and activities from Charlotte to the Blue
Ridge Mountains.
The itinerary notes where actors ate in Asheville and
suggests zip-lining through the canopy of Pisgah National
Forest, for a closer, more thrilling glimpse of the film's
setting. It has been viewed nearly 20,000 times since being
posted online on March 5, said Margo Metzger, spokeswoman for
the Division of Tourism, Film and Sports Development.
Hopkins and business partner Leigh Trapp, who has led Harry
Potter tours in the United Kingdom and "Twilight" tours in the
Pacific Northwest, are selling day tours of DuPont State
Recreational Forest and weekend packages at a mountain lodge
that include a variety of adventure activities.
"Everybody I know has read the book," Hopkins said. "We're
getting lots of calls from grandmas and grandpas whose grandkids
turned them on to the book."
Fans of the Oscar-winning movie "The Help" and the novel it
is based on have flocked to small-town Greenwood, Mississippi,
whose neighborhoods and big houses appeared in the film.
"We have visitors from all 50 states," said Paige Hunt,
executive director of the town's convention and visitors bureau.
"The author is from Jackson, and the book is set in 1963
Jackson. But Jackson doesn't look like 1963 anymore, and
Greenwood does."
A LITERARY MECCA
Mississippi - home to Faulkner and Williams, as well as
Richard Wright, Eudora Welty, Willie Morris and Shelby Foote -
has been called a literary mecca, said Richard Howorth, owner of
Square Books in Oxford.
"Literary tourism's been going on in this town since before
Faulkner won the Nobel Prize in 1950 because he created this
mythical kingdom of Yoknapatawpha," Howorth said. "People were
curious about it. They came from all over the world to see
Faulkner's home."
Two longtime annual events, the Oxford Conference for the
Book and the Faulkner and Yoknapatawpha Conference at the
University of Mississippi, bring hundreds of bibliophiles and
scholars to the town of about 20,000, Howorth said.
This year's Faulkner conference, which runs July 7-11, will
commemorate the 50th anniversary of the author's death.
The town of Monroeville, Alabama, this summer marks the 50th
anniversary of the release of "To Kill a Mockingbird," the film
based on native daughter Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning
novel about race and redemption in the 1930s South.
Events in Monroeville on July 8-11 will include visits to
the childhood neighborhood of Lee and her friend Truman Capote
and games of hop-scotch and checkers. Townspeople in period
dress will perform readings from the book.
A 2009 study for the National Trust for Historic
Preservation found 78 percent of all U.S. leisure travelers
participate in cultural or heritage activities while traveling.
That translates to about 118 million adults, who spend an
average of $994 per trip and contribute more than $192 billion
annually to the U.S. economy.
Literary tourism, of course, is popular beyond the South.
But Southerners claim a distinct sense of place and
storytelling art rooted in the often tragic history of a region
where, as Faulkner famously wrote, "the past is never dead. It's
not even past."
"It's the Civil War, it's the King James Bible, it's the
front porch visiting, it's the oral traditions from Africa, from
Ireland, from the roots of people around here," Howorth said.
"There's this category of Southern literature that is not really
akin to any other region of the country."
(Editing by Doina Chiacu and Colleen Jenkins)