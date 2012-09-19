WASHINGTON, Sept 19 More people from around the
world are holding court with Disney World princesses and
pondering the Grand Canyon's depths this year, all the while
boosting the U.S. economy, according to a White House report
released on Wednesday that found international tourism to the
United States is growing.
The number of international visitors to the United States
rose 10 percent in the first three months of 2012 from the same
period in 2011, the report found, which estimated that demand
for tourist visas would grow almost 19 percent this year from
last.
"The demand in travel to the United States, whether it's
leisure or to buy things, has always been there. What hasn't
been there in recent years was a process that made the United
States attractive," said Geoff Freeman, chief operating officer
at U.S. Travel Association, which represents the travel
industry.
He said security policies put in place after the Sept. 11
attacks in 2001 had made traveling to the United States more
complicated and recent changes have led directly to more
international visitors.
Last January, President Barack Obama ordered the State
Department and Department of Homeland Security to streamline
applications for tourist visas, build up consulates'
capabilities to handle visa requests, and increase efficiency in
customs, with special attention given to China and Brazil.
Obama, bidding for reelection in November, is trying to
lower a national unemployment rate stuck above 8 percent for 43
straight months and has turned to tourism to create jobs.
Ultimately, the United States is aiming to attract 100 million
visitors annually by 2021.
A little more than 7.5 million Americans hold
tourism-related jobs, and the sector offers promise for growth.
In July, the amount spent by foreign travelers rose by $30
million from June to $13.7 billion, the Commerce Department said
last week.
"Tourism is a bright spot in our economy," Danielle Gray,
deputy director of the National Economic Council, said on a call
with reporters. "While we've made a lot of progress, we know
there's more work that needs to be done to capitalize on a
rising global middle class and emerging economies."
Demand from Brazil for tourist and short-term business visas
rose 38 percent in the first six months of 2012 from the first
half of 2011, and by 48 percent in China, said the report, which
added that visits to the United States from China could nearly
triple by 2016.
According to the White House, 88 percent of tourism visa
applicants worldwide are currently interviewed within three
weeks of submitting their applications. In Brazil, where people
once waited 140 days for interviews, wait times have been
whittled down to two days, and in China they average five days.
The United States is expanding its consulates in those
countries to accommodate a surge in interest. It is also
consulting with industrial engineers from Disney Worldwide
Services on queuing and "ways to improve the applicant
experience," the report said.
Beyond Brazil and China, a growing number of Argentinians
wanting to reap the benefits of their growing economy and
relatively inexpensive U.S. shopping are getting non-immigrant
visas, the report said, while visits from Indian nationals will
likely grow by more than 30 percent over the next five years.
Canada and Mexico continue to provide the bulk of
travel-related revenue to the United States, the report said. In
Canada, new baggage-check technology will allow travelers to
clear security faster for U.S.-bound flights, while the United
States is building infrastructure for speedier car crossings
along the Mexican border.