By Kevin Murphy
| MUSCOTAH, Kan.
MUSCOTAH, Kan. May 26 The 176 residents of this
fading Kansas town have high hopes for their old water tower.
Volunteers from around the state converged earlier this
month to paint the structure to look like a baseball and to
build a small replica of Chicago's Wrigley Field - all in the
hope of capitalizing on the town's ties to native son Joe
Tinker, a National Baseball Hall of Fame second baseman.
Muscotah, 90 miles northwest of Kansas City, is like many
towns across rural America - looking for quirky, offbeat and
boutique attractions to invigorate declining local economies.
Rural counties are home to about 15 percent of Americans,
but population numbers dropped overall between April 2010 and
July 2012, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
Economic Research Service. Depopulation often brings financial
hardship: Muscotah has lost its school and grocery store. Its
only remaining businesses are a mercantile store, a bait shop
and a post office.
"I just don't want to see these small towns die, and if we
can do our little part, that is what we are going to do," said
C.J. Hanson of Muscotah, who along with husband Jeff Hanson is a
leader in the local effort to create the Tinker museum.
The Hansons joined a group from the Kansas Explorers Club to
help paint the tower, which is expected to open next year. They
will build an outfield fence and hope to use some sprouts of ivy
from the fence at Wrigley Field, where Tinker played for the
Chicago Cubs in the early 1900s.
The Explorers Club, with about 1,500 members, helps towns in
Kansas develop and promote attractions - quirky and otherwise.
One Kansas town, Cawker City, boasts a 9-ton ball of twine,
"the world's largest," that a resident started making in 1953.
It is stationed downtown under its own shelter and visitors are
invited to add twine, which is a strong type of string used in
farming to bind together bales of hay.
Pam Grout, author of "Kansas Curiosities," says she has
heard of people who have driven hundreds of miles to see the
Cawker City twine. In fact, the town of Darwin, Minnesota, has a
rival twine ball attraction - it is billed as the world's
largest twine ball rolled by one man.
In McPherson, Kansas, the hide and stuffed head of Leo the
Lion, who roared in the beginning of old MGM movies, has been in
a local museum for years. This autumn, the lion will get its own
theater display in the museum.
ROADS LESS TRAVELED
On other back roads of Kansas, Norton has an art gallery
devoted strictly to also-rans in American presidential
elections. The town of Plains says it has the nation's widest
Main Street. In Piqua, there is a Buster Keaton museum. The
silent film star was born there 118 years ago.
"These things create energy within a town and make people
feel like they are doing something to sustain it," said Marci
Penner, director of the Kansas Sampler Foundation, which
launched the Explorers Club.
Other states have their share of oddities as well. Texas has
a museum devoted to barbed wire and a "Cadillac Ranch" with 10
autos planted nose-down into the ground. Florida has a handmade
coral castle dedicated to a lost love; New Jersey has Lucy the
Margate Elephant, a 65-foot-high (20 meters) wooden sculpture
built to attract land buyers to the area.
It may be a stretch to expect boutique attractions to work
miracles in battered towns like Muscotah, but Penner describes
it as "a matter of scale."
"If they just get any more people in town that feels pretty
darn good," she said.
In Muscotah, Hanson said people already are coming to take
pictures of the 20-foot-diameter (6 meters) steel baseball,
which will showcase town memorabilia and a film about Tinker,
who moved from Muscotah to nearby Valley Falls, Kansas, as a
preschooler. He died in Florida in 1948 on his 68th birthday.
Richard Smalley, marketing manager of the Kansas Tourism
Division, said it is hard to know how many people visit offbeat
attractions, but he believes that their cumulative impact is
probably significant to tourism in the state.
In Cawker City, the twine ball gives the city name
recognition with benefits that go beyond the community, said
Linda Clover, the unofficial caretaker of the ball.
"Even if someone doesn't buy anything here, within a few
minutes in a town either direction they may stop at a Dairy
Queen or a Pizza Hut," Clover said.
Penner said some people make fun of the lengths at which
small towns will go to draw tourists, until they realize the
pride that goes into those efforts and that they actually get
results.
"When they know the layers of the story," Penner said, "they
stop laughing."
