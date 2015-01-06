By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 6 The city of Los Angeles set
new records for tourism and for passengers arriving at Los
Angeles International Airport in 2014, reaching levels that were
hailed by the mayor as crucial to the region's economy.
Mayor Eric Garcetti said 43.4 million tourists visited Los
Angeles in 2014, marking the fourth consecutive year of
record-breaking tourism for America's second-largest city.
More than 70 million passengers were estimated to have
traveled through LAX last year, another record for one of the
world's busiest airports, according to the mayor.
"The continuing, record-breaking growth and strength of
tourism in Los Angeles is a shining light for our economy,
creating good-paying jobs for our families, benefiting local
businesses, and generating significant revenue for the city that
goes toward the public services our city needs," Garcetti said
in a statement.
"Angelenos should be proud that our great city is such a
desired tourist destination for visitors from across the U.S.
and around the world," he said.
Garcetti said that in 2014 Los Angeles also set records for
its highest number of international visitors, at 6.5 million;
hotel occupancy rate, at 79 percent; and most room nights sold,
at 28.04 million, an increase of 3.2 percent compared to 2013.
The records were announced amid a multi-billion-dollar
modernization program to improve international and domestic
terminals, airfield, utilities plant, roadways and other
facilities at LAX.
According to the mayor's office, LAX is the sixth busiest
airport in the world and third in the United States, with 692
daily nonstop flights to 85 cities in the United States and 928
weekly nonstop flights to 67 cities in 34 countries on 62
commercial air carriers.
The airport also ranks 14th in the world and fifth in the
United States in air cargo tonnage processed, with more than 1.9
million tons of air cargo valued at more than $91.6 billion.
Tourists come to Los Angeles and its vicinity to see
Hollywood, Disneyland, the Universal Studios theme park, the
Getty Museum, beach communities including Malibu, Santa Monica
and Venice Beach and other attractions.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Will Dunham)