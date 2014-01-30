By Jennifer Dobner
| SALT LAKE CITY
SALT LAKE CITY Jan 29 An Arizona jury heard
opening arguments on Wednesday that a married couple was denied
municipal water services because they were not members of a
polygamous church that dominates their community on the
Utah-Arizona border.
Ron and Jinjer Cooke filed a federal lawsuit against the
twin towns of Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale, Utah, in
2010, claiming a violation of their civil rights in a lawsuit
that also named the local water district and power company.
Attorneys for the couple contend in court papers that the
jailed leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of
Latter Day Saints controls the adjoining towns and has ordered
city leaders and departments to discriminate against outsiders.
A 2012 federal lawsuit made similar allegations.
The leader of the breakaway Mormon sect, Warren Jeffs, 58,
has been incarcerated in a Texas prison since his 2011
conviction for sexually assaulting two underage girls he claimed
as "spiritual" brides.
The civil rights trial is expected to last about two months
and is being overseen by Judge James Teilborg in U.S. District
Court in Phoenix, a court spokeswoman said.
The repeated denial of services has forced the Cookes to
haul water into their home every few days, a task which
is cumbersome for the couple because Ron Cooke is disabled,
according to court papers from the couple's attorneys.
Colorado City attorneys have denied the discrimination
allegations in court papers, saying the Cookes made mistakes in
seeking utility services, such as filing incomplete
applications.
Colorado City, located in the remote area midway between
Phoenix and Salt Lake City, has also had a water shortage, which
hindered its ability to provide a water hookup in this case, the
city said in documents before the court.
An attorney for the Cookes declined to comment on the case
on Wednesday, and attorneys for Hildale and Colorado City, which
have a combined population of about 7,500 people, could not be
reached for comment. Ron Cooke grew up in the Fundamentalist
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, but later left the
church. Most other residents are part of the polygamous sect.
The couple's civil suit is not the only legal case alleging
discrimination in the towns. In 2012, the U.S. Department of
Justice filed a religious discrimination lawsuit accusing the
towns of carrying out Jeffs' "will and dictates."
That suit, which is proceeding in U.S. District Court in
Arizona, said the police agency for the towns had at times sent
deputies to confront people about disobedience to sect rules.
The U.S. government also accused the cities of refusing to issue
building permits to non-sect members and said utilities delayed
water and electric service to those people.
The Cookes are seeking unspecified damages and a court order
to require the cities and the local water and power agencies to
immediately provide utility services to all residents.
Evidence of discrimination cited by the Cookes includes
letters sent to Jeffs in prison by city officials, according to
court papers filed by the couple's attorneys.
(Additional reporting by David Schwartz in Phoenix; Editing by
Alex Dobuzinskis and Lisa Shumaker)