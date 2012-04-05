By Laura Zuckerman
SALMON, Idaho, April 4 Buford, Wyoming, the
nation's smallest town, will lose its long-time - and only -
resident on Thursday when the outpost along Interstate 80 is
auctioned off to the highest bidder.
The minimum bid for Buford, 10-plus acres with a convenience
store-cum-gas station situated between the capital city of
Cheyenne and Laramie, Wyoming, is $100,000 for a sale to take
place in town at noon local time.
Buford is one of two tiny Western towns to be sold by owners
whose spouses have died and whose adult children have moved on.
Pray, Montana, population 8, is on the market for $1.4
million, a price realtors say is a steal for property just north
of Yellowstone National Park in the scenic Paradise Valley.
Both communities sprang to life amid Western settlement in
the late 19th and early 20th centuries when railroads brought
people, supplies and prosperity to frontier towns, some of which
failed to flourish despite hype by land speculators.
"It's a quintessentially American story, with westward
expansion and land speculation so tightly entwined and towns
that boom and bust," said Stephen Aron, professor of history at
University of California, Los Angeles and chair of the Institute
for the Study of the American West at the Autry National Center.
Don Sammons and his wife, Terry, set out from Los Angeles to
a ranch near Buford in 1980 seeking a relaxed rural lifestyle.
The couple drove into the high-elevation town - then owned
by an elderly rancher - in a lipstick-red Lincoln Continental.
The vehicle, ill-suited to the area's deep snows and high winds,
led locals to surmise Sammons would leave within six months.
More than three decades later, Sammons is finally leaving
and it is a departure attended as much by anticipation as
sadness, he said. The 61-year-old mayor, owner and sole
inhabitant of Buford intends to move to Colorado's Front Range
to live near his son.
"When the gavel drops ... and the guy says, 'sold,' I might
break down," Sammons told Reuters. He bought Buford in 1992, six
years after his wife died in 1986.
ONE-TIME MILITARY FORT
The home of a one-time military fort designed to protect the
building of the transcontinental railroad, the site in the 1860s
could boast as many as 2,000 residents. The population dwindled
when the fort moved to Laramie and the county seat changed from
Buford to Cheyenne.
Today, Buford - named after Civil War general and Union Army
legend John Buford - is better known for its sale than its
existence.
"I've lived here for more than 30 years and nobody knew it.
Now I'm leaving and the world knows it," Sammons said about the
attention the auction has garnered.
Barbara Walker, 52, is selling the structures and land that
make up Pray, Montana, a five-acre town with a commercial
building, trailer court and post office set against the backdrop
of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness.
The area, known as Paradise Valley, once was home to cattle
ranchers whose landholdings have since been carved into
exclusive developments where celebrity neighbors include actor
Jeff Bridges.
Pray, named for a Montana congressman, Charles N. Pray, was
purchased by the family of Walker's late husband in 1953.
Pray once relied for outside income on trains carrying
passengers to Yellowstone and on a highway that was twice
relocated, sidelining the small ranching community.
With no zoning, no covenants and no building restrictions,
Pray could becoming anything from a religious retreat to an
artists' colony, said Linda Niebur, broker with Mason and Morse
Ranch Company, the Colorado real estate firm marketing the town.
"You could build an eight-story high-rise if you want," she
said of the listing, which has attracted dozens of inquiries
from around the globe.
For Walker, a professional photographer whose husband
unexpectedly died in 2006, Pray represents a chapter in her life
that is closing - and it is bittersweet.
"This is some beautiful country," she said of a property
near the Yellowstone River's world-class trout fishery and Chico
Hot Springs, a resort favored by international tourists.
