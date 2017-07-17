FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
FBI warns parents of privacy risks associated with internet-connected toys
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Deals
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
Company Results
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
N. Korea lacks capacity to hit U.S. with accuracy: U.S. general
World
N. Korea lacks capacity to hit U.S. with accuracy: U.S. general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 17, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 19 hours ago

FBI warns parents of privacy risks associated with internet-connected toys

Angela Moon

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The FBI on Monday warned parents of privacy and safety risks from children's toys connected to the internet.

In an advisory posted on its website, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said that such toys may contain parts or capabilities such as microphones, cameras, GPS, data storage and speech recognition that may disclose personal information.

Normal conversation with a toy or in the surrounding environment may disclose a child's name, school, likes and dislikes and activities, the FBI said.

"I think this is the first time the FBI has issued such warning," Tod Beardsley, director of research at cyber security firm Rapid7, said in a telephone interview.

"A lot of people tend to trust the FBI as a government organisation, so it definitely raises awareness of the risk associated with internet-connected toys."

Smart toys and entertainment devices are gaining popularity for incorporating technologies that learn and tailor their behaviours based on user interactions.

In February, Germany banned sales and ownership of a talking doll named Cayla made by U.S. company Genesis Toys, citing the risk of hacking associated with the toy. The country's Federal Network Agency recommended that parents who had bought the doll for their children destroy it.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.