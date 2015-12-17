WASHINGTON Dec 17 The U.S. trade office said on
Thursday it is increasingly concerned about Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd's consumer shopping website and warned it
must make a greater effort to stop the sale of pirated and
counterfeit goods on its online platforms.
The U.S. Trade Representative refrained from putting two
Alibaba sites - the business-to-business website Alibaba.com and
its hugely popular Taobao Marketplace - back on its annual
"notorious markets" blacklist, but the office said it encourages
the company to fully cooperate with all copyright and trademark
holders to address ongoing complaints.
Both sites were on the piracy blacklist, which highlights
markets linked to significant intellectual property
infringement, beginning in 2008. Alibaba.com was removed in 2011
and Taobao in 2012 after they made efforts to work with
legitimate sellers to clean up the site.
Since then, the Chinese e-commerce giant has worked toward
enforcing anti-counterfeit procedures, but the trade office said
it is unclear what effect these measures are having.
"Despite these new procedures, USTR is increasingly
concerned by rights holders' reports that Alibaba Group's
enforcement program is too slow, difficult to use, and lacks
transparency," the trade office said, referring to complaints
from trademark holders that sell merchandise on the site.
Alibaba has lobbied hard to stay off the list, which would
hurt its efforts to shed perceptions that its sites are riddled
with fakes and could drag down its share price, after coming
under renewed pressure this year over suspected counterfeits
sold on its platforms.
The trade office said it would continue to monitor the sites
over the coming year to see if overall efforts to remove fakes
and penalize counterfeit sellers are effective.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)