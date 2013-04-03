* Countries hope to complete negotiations this year
* Japan's bid to join the talks still under review
* Adding third-largest economy could complicate matters
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, April 3 Free-trade talks between the
United States and 10 countries in the Asia-Pacific region could
stretch into late next year, especially if Japan joins the
negotiations, former U.S. trade officials said on Wednesday.
"While it's true that meaningful progress has been made over
the last 16 rounds, the negotiations are not close to conclusion
by any reasonable measure," Jay Eizenstat, a former U.S. trade
negotiator, said at a Washington International Trade Association
event.
Even if Japan stays out of the talks, "I think it would be
improbable to conclude negotiations this year. With the
involvement of Japan, ... it's optimistic to think they will be
concluded by the end of next year," Eizenstat said.
The 11 countries negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership
pact want to reach an accord this year, possibly as early as
October, when regional leaders will gather in Bali for the
annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
Japan, the world's third-largest economy, asked in the past
month to join the talks and is awaiting a formal decision by
other TPP members.
That could come this month at an APEC trade ministers
meeting in Surabaya, Indonesia. But even then, the Obama
administration intends to give Congress 90 days notice before
starting talks with Japan.
"There's a lot of things (like Japan joining the talks) ...
that are happening that make this very complex and keeps adding
to the difficulty of getting this done," said Allen Johnson, a
former chief U.S. agricultural trade negotiator.
Since Japan is such an economic powerhouse, it will be much
harder for the United States to demand that it eliminate
virtually all of its agricultural tariffs, which has been
Washington's approach with smaller free-trade partners, Johnson
said.
Other issues with Japan, such as barriers to its auto and
insurance markets, are expected to be tough to resolve by the
end of this year, the former trade officials said.
The current TPP members are the United States, Canada,
Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore,
Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei. Canada and Mexico joined the
negotiations at the 15th round in New Zealand.
Don Johnson, a former textile trade negotiator and former
member of Congress, said Vietnam is pushing hard for the United
States to remove tariffs and other barriers to its clothing
exports, but is running into opposition from some U.S.
lawmakers.
"Even though we're heading into the 17th round (next month
in Peru), we haven't reached the point now where we can tell
exactly what (the deal) is going to look like," Johnson said.
"Of course, everyone would like to see it end this year, but
that seems fairly optimistic," he said.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Xavier Briand)