(Adds background, quotes)
WASHINGTON, June 25 Nine U.S. senators on
Tuesday urged President Barack Obama to suspend trade benefits
for Bangladesh until the country where 1,129 people died in an
April garment factory collapse improved its working conditions.
"We urge that the administration suspend Bangladesh's
eligibility for GSP (Generalized System of Preferences), and
establish a roadmap and timeline for reinstatement based upon
tangible improvements in worker safety and related labor law
reforms," the group of Democratic senators said.
Obama is expected to decide by the end of June whether to
suspend Bangladesh from the GSP program, which waives U.S.
import duties on thousands of goods from poor countries to spur
economic development.
Suspending Bangladesh from the program would be mostly
symbolic since the Asian nation's main export, clothing, is not
eligible for GSP tariff cuts, in deference to the U.S. textile
and apparel industry.
But it would be another blow to the country's reputation in
the wake of the collapse in April of the Rana Plaza commercial
building, which housed a number of garment factories, and the
Tazreen factory fire in November that killed 112 people.
Last year, the GSP program spared Bangladesh about $2
million in duties on $35 million worth of tents, golf equipment,
plates and other items it exported to the United States, said Ed
Gresser, a trade analyst with the GlobalWorks Foundation.
Bangladesh paid $732 million in duties on $4.9 billion worth
of clothing exports to the United States, he said.
The AFL-CIO, the largest U.S. labor organization, first
filed a petition to suspend Bangladesh from the GSP in 2007.
The U.S. government has put off that decision for six years,
hoping the threat would be enough to encourage Bangladesh to
make labor reforms.
U.S. trade officials emphasized that suspending trade
benefits was seen as "the last resort" while expressing
frustration that Bangladesh had made little progress addressing
longstanding U.S. concerns over its labor conditions.
"President Obama must do everything in his power to prevent
tragedies like the Bangladesh factory collapse from happening
again," Senator Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat said in a
statement with the other senators.
Earlier this month, an AFL-CIO official said she expected
Obama would decide to suspend the benefits.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Bill Trott and Paul
Simao)