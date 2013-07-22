By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, July 22 Business groups are pushing
the U.S. Congress to pass legislation in the next nine days to
prevent tariffs from rising on auto parts, tires, jewelry and
other goods from developing countries under a trade benefits
program that expires on July 31.
It remains unclear, however, whether lawmakers will act
before they adjourn for a month-long August break, industry and
congressional aides said.
The Generalized System of Preferences program waives U.S.
duties on thousands of goods from developing nations to help
create jobs in those countries.
The GSP program saved American companies an estimated $750
million in taxes on about $20 billion of imports in 2012.
More than half of U.S. imports under the program came from
three countries - India ($4.5 billion), Thailand ($3.7 billion)
and Brazil ($2.3 billion) and were followed by Indonesia, South
Africa, the Philippines, Turkey, Angola and Russia.
"Not only will expiration adversely affect more than a
hundred developing countries who use GSP, but it will hurt their
U.S. customers," Laura Baughman, executive director of the
Coalition for GSP, said in a statement.
The top GSP imports in 2012 were ferro alloys used in steel
production ($1 billion), motor vehicle parts ($938 million),
radial tires ($883 million), gold and silver jewelry ($748
million) and crude oil ($664 million), according to the U.S.
Trade Representative's office.
Lawmakers in both the Senate and the House of
Representatives have offered legislation to reauthorize the
program through September 2015.
"I hope we can move this bill through Congress quickly and
get it signed into law so that U.S. manufacturers can continue
to receive these important benefits," said Senate Finance
Committee Chairman Max Baucus, a Democrat.
"Given the sluggish state of economic growth in this
country, we should not allow this program to expire," said
Senator Orrin Hatch, the senior Republican on the panel.
House Republicans want a clean bill free of any amendments
and are therefore pressing the Senate to act first.
The quickest course would be for the Senate to pass the bill
by unanimous consent, but that requires getting a commitment
first from all 100 senators not to offer any amendments that
could block passage in the House.
"Senator Baucus is working with his colleagues in both
chambers to find the best way to get it signed into law," said a
committee aide.
Congress has failed in the past to renew the GSP program
before its expires, but has renewed it retroactively in those
cases.
