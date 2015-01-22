(Adds quotes from U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman and
Sen. Ron Wyden, background)
WASHINGTON Jan 22 The head of the U.S. Senate
committee responsible for trade said on Thursday he wanted to
introduce a bill by the end of January that grants the White
House authority to fast track trade deals.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said talks
with Democrats on the final form of the bill, seen as key to
sealing major trade deals, had come a long way.
"We want to do it before the end of this month if we can get
everything put together," he told reporters. He said the aim was
to move the bill out of the committee stage by the end of
February, which could suggest a vote in March.
Fast-track limits Congress to a yes or no vote on trade
deals in exchange for setting negotiating objectives, although
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Wednesday any
deal would still take several months to pass through Congress.
The senior Democrat on the committee, Ron Wyden, who has
been leading talks with Hatch, declined to confirm the timeline.
"I'm continuing to talk to them and I will leave it at
that," he said.
Critics of fast-track, who include conservative Republicans
and many of President Barack Obama's own Democrats, say the
legislation does not allow lawmakers to properly scrutinize
trade deals which could hurt jobs and wages.
Obama asked Congress this week to approve fast track and the
White House has begun lobbying lawmakers to win support for the
bill and major trade deals such as the 12-nation Trans-Pacific
Partnership, targeting around 80 Democrats in the House of
Representatives.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Richard Chang)