WASHINGTON May 5 The U.S. International Trade
Commission voted on Friday to continue a U.S. Commerce
Department investigation into alleged dumping and unfair
subsidies of biodiesel fuels from Argentina and Indonesia,
moving a step closer to punitive U.S. duties.
The action follows the initiation of Commerce Department
probes in April after U.S. biodiesel producers claimed that the
soaring imports from Argentina and Indonesia were dumped at
prices below production costs, harming their ability to produce
the fuels.
The next step in the probe is for the U.S. Commerce
Department to determine whether to impose preliminary
anti-dumping duties and anti-subsidy duties.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)