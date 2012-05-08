* Says Iran influence a "major threat" to region
* Calls on White House to negotiate more trade deals
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, May 8 The U.S. Congress' top
Republican on Tuesday called for deeper U.S economic engagement
with Latin America, but also expressed concern over Iranian
influence in the region and the "alarming willingness" of some
governments to abandon international norms.
"In both Colombia and Mexico, and the entire hemisphere, the
U.S. must be clear that we will not disengage in the fight for
free markets and free, secure people," U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner said in remarks prepared
for delivery at the U.S. State Department.
"We must be clear that we will be there, with our friends
and partners in the region, committed to fighting and winning
the war for a free, stable, and prosperous hemisphere," Boehner
said, speaking to the Council of Americas, an organization
representing companies that do business in the region.
Boehner is due on Tuesday to receive an award from the group
for his work last year on winning congressional approval of free
trade agreements with Colombia, Panama and South Korea.
The pacts were negotiated during the Republican
administration of former President George W. Bush, but President
Barack Obama, a Democrat, did not submit the agreements to
Congress until late 2011, after negotiating changes to make them
more palatable to Democrats and securing a commitment for
renewal of a worker retraining program known as trade adjustment
assistance.
"When the Colombia Free Trade Agreement enters into force
(on May 15), it will be an important moment for the prosperity
of our hemisphere. It is equally important that the Panama Free
Trade Agreement be fully implemented in the months ahead,"
Boehner said, referring to the Obama administration's ongoing
work with Panama to implement that agreement.
Boehner said it was important the United States "keep the
momentum going" by negotiating new agreements to open markets to
American exports, and said he was disappointed Obama has not
sought legislation known as "Trade Promotion Authority" which
would help the White House do that.
Meanwhile, Boehner called Iran's attempt to gain influence
in the region a "major threat" to democracy and prosperity.
Iranian President Mahmoud Admadinejad's visit to Venezuela
and Cuba "underscored the designs Iran has for expanding its
influence in Latin America, and its eagerness to forge bonds
with governments in the Western Hemisphere that have
demonstrated a lesser interest in freedom and democracy,"
Boehner said.
In an apparent reference to Argentina's expropriation of
Spanish oil giant Repsol's subsidiary YPF and the billions in
unpaid debt obligations the country still owes foreign
investors, Boehner said the United States "must also be clear
about what we expect from all of our neighbors."
"We will insist that every nation honor the rule of law,
meet its obligations, and respect international norms. That
means paying debts to bondholders; honoring legal commitments
and the decisions made by international arbiters; and respecting
private property," Boehner said.
"Some governments in the region have demonstrated an
alarming willingness to drift away from such norms when it suits
their objectives. When this occurs, it's harmful not only to the
people of those countries, but to the potential of all of the
Americas. And it cannot be excused."