By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, May 8 The U.S. Congress' top
Republican called on Tuesday for deeper economic engagement
with Latin America as a bulwark against Iran's attempt to gain
influence in the region and the destabilizing effects of
international drug cartels.
"The best defense against an expansion of Iranian influence
in Latin America - and against the destructive aspirations of
international criminals in the region - is for the United States
to double down on a policy of direct engagement," U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner said at the State
Department.
"We must be clear that we will be there, with our friends
and partners in the region, committed to fighting and winning
the war for a free, stable, and prosperous hemisphere," Boehner
said in a speech to the Council of Americas, which represents
companies that do business in Latin America.
Boehner said Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's visits
to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Ecuador this year "underscored
the designs Iran has for expanding its influence in Latin
America, and its eagerness to forge bonds with governments in
the Western Hemisphere that have demonstrated a lesser interest
in freedom and democracy."
Iran's attempt to gain influence was one of three "major
threats" facing Latin America, Boehner said, along with the
violence caused by drug trafficking and the possibility of the
United States losing interest in the region.
"The threat of U.S. disengagement is the most serious of the
three threats I have identified because if it occurs, the other
two threats will multiply exponentially," he said.
Boehner called for a re-energized "Plan Colombia" program,
referring to the billions of dollars in military aid the United
States has poured into the country.
"Colombia still has the second largest insurgency in the
world, and we need to take seriously the threat it still poses
to the people of Colombia and to the region," he said.
Boehner received an award from the group for his work last
year on winning congressional approval of free trade agreements
with Colombia, Panama and South Korea.
The pacts were negotiated during the Republican
administration of President George W. Bush.
But President Barack Obama, a Democrat, did not submit the
agreements to Congress until October 2011, after negotiating
changes to make them more palatable to Democrats and securing a
commitment for renewal of a worker retraining program known as
trade adjustment assistance.
Boehner called the upcoming entry-into-force of the
U.S-Colombia agreement on May 15 "an important moment for the
prosperity" of the Western Hemisphere and said it was vital the
Panama agreement be fully implemented in the months ahead.
He said it was important the United States "keep the
momentum going" by negotiating new agreements to open markets to
American exports. He expressed disappointment that Obama has not
sought legislation known as "Trade Promotion Authority" which
would help the White House do that.
In an apparent reference to Argentina's expropriation of
Spanish oil giant Repsol's subsidiary YPF and the billions in
unpaid debt obligations the country still owes foreign
investors, Boehner said the United States "must also be clear
about what we expect from all of our neighbors."
"We will insist that every nation honor the rule of law,
meet its obligations, and respect international norms. That
means paying debts to bondholders, honoring legal commitments
and the decisions made by international arbiters, and respecting
private property," he said.
"Some governments in the region have demonstrated an
alarming willingness to drift away from such norms when it suits
their objectives. When this occurs, it's harmful not only to the
people of those countries, but to the potential of all of the
Americas. And it cannot be excused."