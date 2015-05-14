WASHINGTON May 14 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that it would be almost "laughable" for Congress to try to legislate currency exchange rates as part of a trade bill currently under consideration.

Boehner said the U.S. Treasury Department was better positioned to handle such concerns. "I think that's a much better approach than trying to legislate what should or shouldn't happen with regard to currency valuations," he said.

